Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Thursday as traders look to continue the previous session’s rebound. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures were up.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all positive in the early premarket period. On Wednesday, all three recouped some of the previous session’s lost ground, finishing the day higher. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 1.48 per cent yesterday.

“The market has been very quick in swallowing and digesting this Tuesday’s less-than-ideal inflation data from the U.S. – which showed that inflation in the U.S. didn’t ease as much as expected in January, remember that data?” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“It was just two days ago, it was supposed to be important, and potentially trend changing. Interestingly, the kneejerk market reaction remained short lived.”

On Thursday morning, markets will get U.S. retail sales figures for January ahead of the opening bell.

In Canada, corporate earnings continue to roll in with retailer Canadian Tire and energy giant Cenovus both scheduled to release results.

Meanwhile, Manulife Financial, Canada’s biggest insurer, topped analysts’ forecasts for core earnings in the latest quarter, helped by strength in its Canadian and Asian units. Manulife reported core earnings of $1.77-billion, or 92 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.54-billion, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts had forecast earnings of 85 cents, according to LSEG data. The results were released after Wednesday’s closing bell.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.58 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.15 per cent. New figures released Thursday morning showed Britain’s economy contracted by 0.3 per cent in the final quarter of last year. That followed a contraction of 0.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2023, indicating a technical recession which is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Germany’s DAX rose 0.64 per cent. France’s CAC 40 added 0.88 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.21 per cent, closing above 38,000 for the first time since 1990. Japan’s economy shrank by 0.4 per cent in the fourth quarter, also marking the second straight quarter of negative growth. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.41 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were weaker after the International Energy Agency cut its global demand forecast and weekly U.S. inventory figures showed a bigger-than-expected build in oil stocks.

The day range on Brent was US$80.90 to US$81.72 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$75.91 to US$76.69.

Early Thursday, the International Energy Agency cut its 2024 global oil demand forecast as growth loses momentum. The agency said the pace of expansion is set to decelerate to 1.22 million barrels per day this year - about half of the growth in 2023 - owing in part to a sharp slowdown in Chinese consumption, Reuters reported. The IEA had previously forecast 2024 demand growth of 1.24 million bpd.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 12 million barrels to 439.5 million barrels in the week to Feb. 9. Analysts had been forecasting a smaller build of 2.6 million barrels.

“It’s understandable why oil prices are so volatile, there’s tremendous uncertainty around the Middle East, the economy, and interest rates which is generating these large moves,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“There has been more of an upside bias of late but broadly speaking the price remains at reasonable levels that won’t be a concern from an inflationary standpoint.”

In other commodities, spot gold was steady at US$1,992.33 per ounce by early Thursday morning, after hitting its lowest since Dec. 13 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures also remained flat at $2,004.20.

“Gold remains below US$2,000 after breaking below the psychologically significant threshold on Tuesday,” Mr. Erlam said.

“The move below appeared to be a reluctant acceptance that rates may not fall as soon or as fast as hoped, a belief that had kept the yellow metal elevated since the start of the year.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly firmer in early trading while its U.S. counterpart held near three-month highs against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 73.78 US cents to 73.92 US cents in the predawn period. The Canadian dollar was down about 0.57 per cent against the greenback over the past five days.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, fell 0.11 per cent to 104.61. The index, however, remains near the three-month high of 104.97 hit on Wednesday.

The euro edged up 0.05 per cent to US$1.0734. Britain’s pound was down 0.06 per cent at US$1.2558.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 4.226 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.