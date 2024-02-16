Equities

Wall Street futures were mixed early Friday as markets look to close out a choppy week. Major European markets were higher. TSX futures were up modestly.

In the early premarket period, S&P and Nasdaq futures saw gains while Dow futures held just below break even. All three advanced on Thursday. The S&P and Dow are both heading into Friday’s session with slight gains for the week while the Nasdaq is negative. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished yesterday up 1.6 per cent and was about 1-per-cent higher on the week compared with Monday’s opening level.

“The release of inflation data out of the U.S. earlier in the week provided an uphill battle for those hoping to see the S&P 500 clock in a sixth consecutive weekly gain,” Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst with Scope Market, said.

“However, we are once again seeing investors buy the dip, with U.S. indices looking primed for a positive end to the week.”

Ahead of Friday’s open, Wall Street will get a reading on U.S. wholesale inflation, with the release of January’s producer price index. Earlier in the week, the U.S. consumer price index showed moderating headline inflation but the decline was less than markets had expected. The annual rate of inflation in the U.S. economy in January fell back to 3.1 per cent, although many economists had expected a number below 3 per cent.

“Much like wages, producer prices provide a key gauge of underlying inflation pressures being felt by U.S. businesses, with traders looking out for any signs of increased costs as Red Sea disruptions impact the cost of shipping globally,” Mr. Mahony said.

“Coming off the back of yesterday’s concerning surge in import prices that posted the biggest monthly jump in almost two-years, any additional signs of resurgent inflation pressures could lead to a renewed push higher for the U.S, dollar.”

In Canada, investors will get results from Air Canada. TC Energy is also scheduled to report earnings this morning.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.54 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.71 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.76 per cent and 0.56 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.86 per cent, trading not far from record highs. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.48 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were lower in early trading with production-and-demand uncertainty weighing on sentiment.

The day range on Brent was US$81.96 to US$82.88 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$77.24 to US$78.24. Both benchmarks added more than 1 per cent on Thursday.

“OPEC’s monthly report showed this week that not all OPEC members are delivering the promised production cuts,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“In a separate report, the [International Energy Agency] said that the global oil market may be in surplus this year because supplies outside OPEC are expected to increase by 1.6 million barrels a day.”

As well, the IEA said it now expects global demand to rise by just 1.2 million barrels a day this year, slower than last year’s increase.

“It’s understandable why oil prices are so volatile, there’s tremendous uncertainty around the Middle East, the economy, and interest rates which is generating these large moves,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“There has been more of an upside bias of late but broadly speaking the price remains at reasonable levels that won’t be a concern from an inflationary standpoint.”

In other commodities, gold was on track for a second consecutive weekly decline after disappointing U.S. inflation numbers caused analysts to rethink the timing of potential rate cuts.

Spot gold was little changed at US$2,003.30 per ounce by early Friday morning. Gold was down about 1 per cent for the week so far. U.S. gold futures were also steady at US$2,015.70 an ounce.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down slightly while its U.S. counterpart edged higher against a group of world currencies and appeared headed for another weekly gain.

The day range on the loonie was 74.13 US cents to 74.30 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was down about 0.18 per cent for the week so far.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, was up 0.07 per cent at 104.36. The index, which saw declines over the two previous sessions, is up modestly for the week so far and headed for a fifth consecutive weekly advance.

The euro was down 0.06 per cent at US$1.0766. Britain’s pound slid 0.11 per cent to US$1.2585.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 4.265 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s wholesale trade for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s international securities transactions for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for January.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press