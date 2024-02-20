Equities

Wall Street futures were weaker early Tuesday with investors awaiting earnings from big names in the retail sector. Major European markets were mostly lower. TSX futures were down with new inflation numbers due this morning.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all underwater. All three saw losses last week, ended a five-week run of gains. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index bucked the trend, posting gains on the week.

On Tuesday, Canadian investors get the latest inflation data with the released of the consumer price index for January before the start of trading. Economists are expecting to see the headline rate of inflation slow to 3.3 per cent from 3.4 per cent in December.

“Canadian inflation data provides the big ticket item for FX traders today, with markets hotly anticipating a decline that represents the first step in a six-month process that likely brings CPI back down towards the 2-per-cent target,” Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst with Scope Markets, said in a note.

In the U.S., retail earnings will be in focus with industry giants Walmart and Home Depot both releasing results before the start of trading.

Elsewhere, Capital One shares were down about 5 per cent in premarket trading on news that the U.S. bank plans to acquire credit-card issuer Discover Financial in an all-stock deal valued at US$35.3-billion. Discover shares jumped nearly 12 per cent. The transaction would form the sixth-biggest U.S. bank by assets. The deal is expected to face intense regulatory scrutiny.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.12 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.07 per cent. Germany’s DAX was off 0.21 per cent while France’s CAC 40 gained 0.32 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.28 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.57 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were weaker, but still not far from recent three-week highs as traders continue to monitor geopolitical tensions and the situation in the Red Sea.

The day range on Brent was US$82.82 to US$83.63 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$78.66 to US$79.75.

“Overall, geopolitical tensions, supply-demand dynamics, and conflicting forecasts from oil think tanks have contributed to volatility in the oil markets, with investors closely monitoring developments for potential impacts on prices and market sentiment,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

Reuters reports Iran-aligned Houthis continued their attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, with at least four more vessels hit by drone and missile strikes since Friday.

In other commodities, spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$2,022.80 per ounce by early Tuesday morning. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5 per cent at US$2,034.70 per ounce.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was fairly steady while its U.S. counterpart dipped against a group of world currencies as markets await the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, due later in the week.

The day range on the loonie was 74 US cents to 74.15 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was up about 0.54 per cent against the greenback over the past five days.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index fell 0.14 per cent to 104.15.

The euro rose 0.18 per cent to US$1.08. Britain’s pound added 0.11 per cent to US$1.2609.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 4.277 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian CPI for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for January.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press