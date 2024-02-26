Equities

Wall Street futures were lower early Monday with traders looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, due later in the week. Major European markets were mostly lower. TSX futures were down.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all in the red. All three are coming off weekly gains fuelled by strong Nvidia results, with each up more than 1 per cent on the week. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the Friday session up 0.45 per cent. The index also posted a weekly advance.

In Canada, traders will be watching bank earnings, which kick off on Tuesday with results from Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal. Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank will release their results on Wednesday and Toronto-Dominion Bank and CIBC will follow on Friday.

The Globe’s Stefanie Marotta reports this morning that analysts are expecting Canada’s top banks to see bigger losses from commercial real estate loans in the first quarter. Expecting some pain in the first quarter, many analysts have cut their estimates – extending a trend seen throughout 2023. The analysts anticipate that earnings will drop as much as 12 per cent year-over-year.

On Monday, Canadian investors will get results from Cargojet.

On Wall Street, markets will be waiting for the Fed’s key inflation measure, with the release Thursday of the January personal consumption expenditure index.

“Economists expect the monthly core PCE reading to rise by 0.4 per cent in January, which would be the fastest reading for a year,” XTB research director Kathleen Brooks said.

“The annual rate is expected to fall a notch to 2.8 per cent from 2.9 per cent....While the annual rates are encouraging, the Fed is likely to be concerned by the reacceleration in the monthly rates, and these are the figures to watch.”

She said markets are expecting the Fed to start cutting rates in June, but that could be pushed back to the second half of the year if inflation is seen running hot.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.32 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.27 per cent. Germany’s DAX edged up 0.10 per cent. France’s CAC 40 slid 0.41 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei continued its record rally, ending up 0.35 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.54 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were lower with uncertainty about supply and demand continuing to temper sentiment.

The day range on Brent was US$81 to US$81.77 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$75.84 to US$76.68. Both benchmarks saw losses last week, with Brent down about 2 per cent while WTI lost about 3 per cent.

“The global oil market is experiencing higher uncertainty regarding the balance between supply and demand,” Stephen Innes, managing director with SPI Asset Management, said.

“This uncertainty has contributed to global benchmark trading within a relatively tight range.”

Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and still robust U.S. macro, market, he said, participants are finding it challenging to gain clarity on the direction of the oil market in the near term.

In other commodities, gold prices were lower but still not far from the two-week highs seen during the previous session.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$2,034.6 per ounce, as early Monday morning, after climbing to its highest level since Feb. 7 on Friday. U.S. gold futures edged 0.2-per-cent lower to US$2,044.5 per ounce.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was steady while its U.S. counterpart saw modest declines against a basket of world currencies ahead of inflation data later in the week.

The day range on the loonie was 73.91 US cents to 74.35 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was down about 0.76 per cent against the greenback over the past month.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was down 0.11 per cent at 103.83.

The euro gained 0.19 per cent to US$1.0844. Britain’s pound rose 0.08 per cent to US$1.2683.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down at 4.24 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for January. The Street is forecasting an annualized rate rise of 2.4 per cent.

(10:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity survey for February.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press