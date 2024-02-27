Editor’s note: I will be retiring after today and will no longer be writing Before the Bell. Please visit Globe Investor for continuing market coverage.

Equities

Wall Street futures were modestly higher early Tuesday as markets look to regain momentum after a losing session to start the week. Major European markets edged higher in morning trading. TSX futures were also positive.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all hovered just above break even. On Monday, all three ended on a down note. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed yesterday down 0.41 per cent.

“Momentum in European and U.S. stocks that drove indices to record highs last week has definitely slowed, but it does not signal that the rally is dead, instead we think that this is a function of month-end rebalancing,” XTB research director Kathleen Brooks said.

In Canada, investors get the start of first-quarter bank earnings this morning, with results from Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia. Canada’s other big banks follow through the rest of the week. Analysts are expecting a tougher reporting period for the country’s big lenders with larger losses from commercial real estate loans forecast for the first quarter.

On Wall Street, retailers Macy’s and Lowe’s both report ahead of the North American opening bell. On the economic side, U.S. investors also get durable goods orders data this morning.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.06 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.09 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.46 per cent and 0.02 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.01 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.94 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices edged higher in early trading as uncertainty over transport in the Red Sea and expectations that the OPEC+ group will extend current production curbs underpin sentiment.

The day range on Brent was US$82.32 to US$82.94 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$77.38 to US$77.95.

Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, says prices have drawn support recently from expectations of an extension of the current OPEC+ output cuts into the second quarter.

“The anticipated rollover of 2.2 million barrels per day in production cuts is aimed at stabilizing the physical oil market amidst growing production levels outside the coalition of 22 members,” he said.

“Despite ongoing concerns about global oil demand trailing production growth, the market remains skeptical that OPEC+ will risk undoing the current curbs, which could precipitate a significant decline in oil prices.”

Meanwhile, Reuters reports U.S. Central Command said on Monday that the Houthis had unsuccessfully fired a missile at the U.S. flagged oil tanker Torm Thor in the Gulf of Aden on Feb. 24. Freight rates and transit times have increased as the situation remains volatile in the region.

In other commodities, gold prices rose, helped by a softer U.S. dollar as traders await key U.S. inflation figures later in the week. Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at US$2,038.19 per ounce, by early Tuesday morning. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to US$2,047.90 per ounce.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly firmer while its U.S. counterpart struggled for direction against a group of world currencies ahead of key inflation data in the days ahead.

The day range on the loonie was 73.97 US cents to 74.14 US cents ahead of the North American opening bell. The dollar was down 1.86 per cent against the greenback for the year to date as of early Tuesday morning.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was down 0.07 per cent at 103.75

The euro gained slipped 0.08 per cent to US$1.0845. Britain’s pound lost 0.09 per cent to US$1.2673.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 4.27 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable orders for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core orders for January.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for December.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for December.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press