Equities

Global markets drifted lower Tuesday while Wall Street futures were flat as investors awaited minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting Wednesday to gauge the timing and extent of possible interest rate cuts this year. TSX futures were modestly lower.

In Canada, investors will be watching April’s inflation numbers out at 8:30 a.m. for signals of whether the Bank of Canada may start cutting interest rates next month.

They will also be eyeing bank earnings, which kick off on Thursday with second-quarter results from Toronto-Dominion Bank. The rest of the Big Six banks will release results next week.

The Globe’s Stefanie Marotta is reporting that analysts expect bank earnings will continue to be crimped by high borrowing costs and slower economic growth until central banks start cutting rates.

On Wall Street, markets are getting results from Lowe’s Cos. Inc. and Macy’s Inc.

“Market sentiment remains relatively robust, with implied volatility low, supported by greater confidence in U.S. rate cuts this year,” Kyle Rodda, senior markets analyst at Capital.com, wrote in a note.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.38 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.5 per cent, Germany’s DAX gave back 0.39 per cent and France’s CAC 40 retreated 0.78 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.31 per cent at 38,946.93, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 2.12 per cent to 19,220.62.

Commodities

Crude oil declined on worries of U.S. interest rates staying high for longer as Fed officials maintained a cautious view on a recent easing of inflation.

Brent crude futures declined 0.8 per cent to US$83.04 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) eased 0.7 per cent to US$79.16.

In other commodities, gold eased 0.3 per cent to about US$2,417 an ounce, after pushing to the cusp of US$2,450 for the first time overnight.

Record highs for metals such as gold and copper “is being pointed to as a signal economic activity is improving globally, and that may be a factor keeping inflation sticky,” Mr. Rodda said.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading down slightly while the U.S. dollar held firm.

The day range on the loonie was 73.28 US cents to 73.42 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was up about 0.24 per cent against the greenback over the past month.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was flat at 104.62 after rebounding from a five-week trough of 104.07 reached on Thursday.

Cryptocurrencies ether and bitcoin climbed to fresh six-week peaks on speculation that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may approve a spot ether exchange-traded fund.

Bitcoin climbed as high as US$71,957 and ether jumped to US$3,720.80, both hitting levels not seen since April 9.

The euro edged 0.06 per cent higher to US$1.0860. Britain’s pound added 0.04 per cent to US$1.27115.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was little changed at 4.4355 per cent, after ticking up 1.7 basis points yesterday.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian consumer price index for April. The Street expects an increase of 0.5 per cent from March and up 2.7 per cent year-over-year.

North American markets open at 9:30 a.m. ET.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press