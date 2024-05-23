Equities

Global equities got a lift after results from Nvidia yesterday overshot expectations, boosting tech stocks. But the prospect that interest rates could stay higher for longer than many had expected tempered some investor optimism. Wall Street and TSX futures pointed higher after main indexes closed down yesterday.

“Nvidia had great figures, but really it is a very narrow market now and you are exposed to one sector, and we see from history that being exposed just to one sector is a big risk,” said Pascal Koeppel, chief investment officer of Vontobel Swiss Financial Advisors.

In U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes released yesterday, officials concluded that it would take longer than they previously thought for inflation to cool enough to justify reducing their key interest rate, now at a 23-year high.

In Canada, investors will get results from Toronto-Dominion Bank, the first of Canada’s big six banks to report second-quarter results.

On Wall Street, markets are watching earnings from Dollar Tree Inc., Intuit Inc. and Ralph Lauren Corp.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.04 per cent following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s snap election call yesterday. Germany’s DAX advanced 0.24 per cent and France’s CAC 40 added 0.15 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed 1.26 per cent higher at 39,103.22, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.7 per cent to 18,868.71.

Commodities

Oil prices held steady, with Brent crude futures almost unchanged on the day at $81.92 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures were up 0.1 per cent at US$77.64. Both benchmarks fell more than 1 per cent yesterday.

In other commodities, gold fell almost 1 per cent to US$2,356 an ounce, but was still within sight of Monday’s record high of US$2,449.89.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading slightly higher at 73.11 US cents.

The day range on the loonie was 73 US cents to 73.14 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was down about 0.16 per cent against the greenback over the past month.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was a shade higher at 104.93 after gaining 0.28 per cent yesterday.

The euro was flat at US$1.0824, having fallen 0.3 per cent the day before. Britain’s pound was largely unmoved by the snap election call, sitting at US$1.2726.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was flat at 4.428 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s new housing price index for April. Estimate is a decline of 0.2 per cent frpom April and down 0.2 per cent year-over-year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 18. Estimate is 222,000, down 2,000 from the previous week.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Global PMIs for May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for April. Consensus is an annualized rate decline of 2.6 per cent.

North American markets open at 9:30 a.m. ET.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press