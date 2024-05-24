Equities

Global equities eased on Friday as markets digested robust economic data that reinforced prospects of interest rates staying higher for longer. Wall Street and TSX futures pointed slightly higher after yesterday’s losses.

“A set of too-strong-to-be-pleasant data from the U.S. gave a final punch to the bulls,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said in a note. “The U.S. services PMI accelerated way faster than expected in May, according to the S&P’s preliminary PMI data, manufacturing activity also improved, while jobless claims came in soft.”

Wall Street trading may be muted ahead of a long weekend in the United States, where markets will be closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.5 per cent in morning trading, down about 1 per cent over the week. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.39 per cent, Germany’s DAX fell 0.45 per cent and France’s CAC 40 gave back 0.28 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.17 per cent at 38,646.11, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.38 per cent to 18,608.94.

Commodities

Oil prices were lower, with Brent crude at US$81.05 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures at US$76.58.

“The backdrop of ‘possibly higher-for-longer rates’ weighed significantly on oil prices this week,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, a senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

In other commodities, gold prices rose 0.4 per cent to US$2338.52 per ounce but was heading for a 3.2-per-cent weekly decline for the week, its biggest weekly drop since December.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading at 72.88 U.S. cents.

The day range on the loonie was 72.78 US cents to 72.90 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was down about 0.37 per cent against the greenback over the past month.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, is up more than 0.5 per cent on the week to 105.06, its largest one-week rise since mid-April.

The euro was up slightly at US$1.08225, but down 0.5 per cent for the week. Britain’s pound was little changed at US$1.269, having touched a two-month high of $1.2761 on Wednesday.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was at 4.47 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Stresa, Italy (through Saturday)

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for March. Estimate is a decline of 0.3 per cent from February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable and core orders for April. The Street expects a decline of 0.8 per cent and rise of 0.1 per cent from March, respectively.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for May.

North American markets open at 9:30 a.m. ET.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press