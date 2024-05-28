Equities

Global markets were mostly lower ahead of U.S. and European inflation data on Friday that could signal the timing and number of interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank this year.

Wall Street futures pointed higher, with markets set to reopen following the Memorial Day long weekend.

TSX futures were modestly lower after Canada’s main stock index closed up yesterday, boosted by higher commodity prices.

In Canada, investors will get results from Bank of Nova Scotia, the second of Canada’s Big Six banks to report second-quarter earnings.

“If inflation in Europe picks up momentum, the ECB can’t afford back-to-back rate cuts,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, in a note, after French central banker Francois Villeroy de Galhau suggested yesterday that a second cut in July was on the table.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 inched slightly higher by 0.01 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.12 per cent, Germany’s DAX advanced 0.36 per cent and France’s CAC 40 gave back 0.17 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.11 per cent lower at 38,855.37, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.03 per cent on the day at 18,821.16.

Commodities

Global oil prices steadied as the prospect of OPEC+ maintaining oil supply curbs at its June 2 meeting and hopes of strong U.S. summer fuel demand balanced concern about higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates.

The July contract for Brent crude rose 7 US cents or 0.08 per cent to $83.17 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at US$78.77, up US$1.05 or 1.35 per cent, from Friday’s close, having traded through yesterday’s U.S. holiday without a settlement.

“Despite the indisputably brighter mood seen in the last two days, interest rate concerns will most plausibly act as a (brake) on further attempts to send oil prices meaningfully higher in the immediate future,” said Tamas Varga of broker PVM.

In other commodities, spot gold fell 0.3 per cent at US$2,342.80 per ounce, after rising about 1 per cent yesterday. U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 per cent at US$2,343.80.

Currencies and bonds

The U.S. dollar edged down on Tuesday, but remained in tight ranges against peers, while the loonie strengthened against the greenback

The day range on the loonie was 73.32 US cents to 73.45 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was up about 1.09 per cent against its U.S. counterpart over the past month.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was down 0.11 per cent to 104.44, for a 1.7-per-cent decline on a monthly basis.

The euro was up 0.16 per cent to US$1.0876. Britain’s pound rose over a two-month high at US$1.2783.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note slipped to 4.454 per cent.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indexes for April. Estimates are month-over-month increases of 0.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for March. The Street is expecting an increase of 0.3 per cent from February and 7.3 per cent year-over-year.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for March. Consensus is a month-over-month rise of 0.5 per cent and year-over-year jump of 7.0 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence for May.

(10:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity for May.

North American markets open at 9:30 a.m. ET.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press