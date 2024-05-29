Equities

World markets were lower today after U.S. bond yields neared a four-week peak, pressuring stocks, as data cast new doubts about the timing and extent of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The sharp improvement in a U.S. consumer confidence measure for May has kept the market guessing about the strength of the economy and sticky inflationary pressures.

Wall Street and TSX futures were in the red amid the caution before U.S. and European inflation data are released later this week.

In Canada, investors will get results from Bank of Montreal, National Bank of Canada and Descartes Systems Group Inc.

On Wall Street, markets will be watching results from EQB Inc., HP Inc. and Salesforce Inc.

“These expectations of Fed rate cuts have been pared back,” said Aneeka Gupta, director of macroeconomic research at WisdomTree. “Overnight we had [the Fed’s] Neel Kashkari mention that we still can’t take the possibility of a rate hike in 2024 off the table.”

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 fell for a second day, down 0.42per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.28 per cent, Germany’s DAX dropped 0.46 per cent and France’s CAC 40 gave back 0.65 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.77 per cent lower at 38,556.87, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng retreated 1.83 per cent to 18,477.01.

Commodities

Oil prices rose on expectations OPEC+ producers will maintain output cuts at a meeting this Sunday, and that fuel consumption should begin rising with the start of the peak summer demand season.

Brent crude futures for July delivery advanced 78 US cents or 0.66 per cent to US$84.88. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for July climbed 70 US cents or 0.88 per cent to US$80.53. Both benchmarks gained more than 1 per cent yesterday.

“The onset of the summer driving season in the U.S. spurs a seasonal uptick in consumption and typically aids a positive momentum in crude oil prices,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of Delhi-based research firm SS WealthStreet.

In other commodities, gold edged lower. Spot gold eased 0.2 per cent to US$2,354.76 per ounce and U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to US$2,355.10.

Currencies and bonds

The U.S. dollar was bolstered by rising expectations that the Fed won’t start cutting rates soon, while the loonie lost footing against the greenback.

The day range on the Canadian dollar was 73.13 US cents to 73.31 US cents in the early premarket period. The loonie was up about 0.57 per cent against the U.S. dollar over the past month.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was little changed at 104.7, inching away from the near two-week low of 104.33 it touched yesterday. The index is down 1.5 per cent in May.

The euro softened on German inflation data, down 0.2 per cent to US$1.0838. The British pound was flat at U$$1.2762, having hit a two-month high yesterday.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was little changed at 4.567 per cent after rising as high as 4.576 per cent yesterday, a level not seen since early May.

Economic news

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for May.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Beige Book released.

North American markets open at 9:30 a.m. ET.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press