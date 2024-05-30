Equities

Global markets were mixed with investors cautious ahead of U.S. and European inflation readings tomorrow that could signal when and by how much central banks may cut interest rates.

Wall Street futures pointed lower after main indexes dropped yesterday, with stocks pressured by spiking bond yields.

TSX futures were little changed after Canada’s main stock index yesterday posted its biggest decline since Feb. 13.

In Canada, investors will get results from Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, the last two of the Big Six banks to release second-quarter results.

On Wall Street, markets will be watching earnings from Vancouver-based Lululemon Athletica Inc. as well as Costco Wholesale Corp. and Dell Technologies Inc.

“There are two forces colliding here,” said Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eToro, of the clouds overhanging the markets. “It’s being driven by the very heavy government bond issuance and markets that are still afraid of interest rates staying higher for longer and sticky inflation.”

European markets, however, were rebounding after early losses. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.34 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.21 per cent, Germany’s DAX advanced 0.08 per cent and France’s CAC 40 added 0.24 per cent.

But in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed 1.3 per cent lower at 38,054.13, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank 1.34 per cent to 18,230.19.

Commodities

Oil prices lost ground on worries over weak U.S. gasoline demand and higher-for-longer interest rates.

Brent crude futures fell 0.16 per cent to US$83.44 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) eased 0.12 per cent to US$79.11 a barrel.

“The broader risk-off environment has translated to some downward pressures on oil prices,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

In other commodities, gold prices were muted, with spot gold easing 0.14 per cent to US$2,335.43 an ounce and U.S. gold futures at US $2,323.40, down 0.8 per cent.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian and U.S. dollars were both holding steady.

The day range on the loonie was 72.80 US cents to 72.95 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was down about 0.31 per cent against the greenback over the past month.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was down slightly to 105.05 after a 0.5-per-cent jump the day before.

The euro advanced 0.14 per cent to US$1.0816. The British pound was little changed on the day at US$1.2704 after hitting a more than one-month high earlier this week

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was modestly lower at 4.597 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s current account balance for Q1.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s payroll survey: job vacancy rate for March.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 25. Estimate is 219,000, up 4,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP and GDP price index for Q1. The Street expects annualized rate increases of 1.3 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale and retail inventories for April.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for April. Consensus is a month-over-month decline of 0.6 per cent.

North American markets open at 9:30 a.m. ET.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press