Equities

Global shares were mixed in muted trading ahead of key U.S. inflation data this morning that will shape the Federal Reserve’s thinking on interest rates when it meets mid-June.

U.S. stock index futures were flat to weaker ahead of Wall Street’s open, where the opening tone will be set by the release of personal consumption expenditures price index figures, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.

TSX futures were also flat after yesterday’s rebound, boosted by financial stocks as bank earnings season drew to a close.

In Canada, investors will get results from Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo maker BRP Inc. and Canadian Western Bank.

“The big driver in the market at the moment is the same old story of when is the Fed going to pivot and start cutting rates,” said Mark Ellis, CEO of Nutshell Asset Management.

In Europe, inflation ticked up more than expected to an annual 2.6 per cent in May, today’s data revealed. But that’s unlikely to stop the European Central Bank from making a first interest rate cut next week.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was flat in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.3 per cent, Germany’s DAX was down 0.13 per cent and France’s CAC 40 added 0.07 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed 1.14 per cent higher at 38,487.9, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.83 per cent to 18,079.61.

Commodities

Oil prices switched course after easing on a surprise build in U.S. gasoline stocks. Brent futures were up 0.3 per cent at US$82.16 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.23 per cent to US$78.09.

In other commodities, gold was set for a fourth straight monthly gain, trading at US$2,339 an ounce.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback, which held steady ahead of inflation data.

The day range on the loonie was 73.04 US cents to 73.24 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was up about 0.21 per cent against the greenback over the past month.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was trading at 104.84, on course for 1.4 per cent decline in May, snapping a four-month winning streak.

The euro was up 0.07 per cent to US$1.0842. The British pound declined 0.13 per cent to US$1.271.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 4.564 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s real GDP and chain prices for Q1. Estimates are annualized rate rises of 2.3 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP for March. Consensus is flat month-over-month.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for April. The Street expects 0.3-per-cent increases from March for both.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE Price Index for April. Consensus is a rise of 0.3 per cent from March and up 2.8 per cent from the same period a year ago.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for May.

Ottawa’s budget balance for March.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press