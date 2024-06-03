Equities

Global markets rallied as investors looked forward to interest rate cuts in Europe and possibly Canada later this week, but sticky inflation could make monetary -policy easing a drawn-out process.

As The Globe’s Mark Rendell reports, recent data suggest it’s time for the Bank of Canada to reverse course and start cutting rates before it drives the economy into an unnecessary recession. This Wednesday, the central bank has its first real opportunity since rates started to rise in 2022.

Wall Street futures were mixed while TSX futures pointed lower.

“The combination of Friday’s soft U.S. inflation data, OPEC’s hint on softer supply policy, the [strong] Chinese PMI figure and the reaction to the Indian election results paint the market in green this Monday,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said in a note.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.45 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.34 per cent, Germany’s DAX rose 0.95 per cent and France’s CAC 40 added 0.39 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed 1.13 per cent higher at 38,923.03, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.79 per cent to 18,403.04.

Commodities

Oil prices see-sawed after OPEC+ agreed yesterday to extend most of its oil output cuts into 2025, though some cuts will start to be unwound from October, 2024.

Brent crude futures were last up 0.3 per cent to US$81.35 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up similarly to US$77.21 per barrel.

In other commodities, gold was steady at US$2,327 an ounce, having now rallied for four months in a row helped in part by buying from central banks and China.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback, which started June higher after it posted its first monthly decline of 2024 in May.

The day range on the loonie was 73.18 US cents to 73.50 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was up about 0.04 per cent against the greenback over the past month.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, rose 0.1 per cent to 104.73.

The euro edged lower to US$1.0838. The British pound was down 0.2 per cent at US$1.2717.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down four basis points to 4.47 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s S&P manufacturing PMI for May.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P manufacturing PMI for May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI for May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for April. The Street is projecting an increase of 0.2 per cent from March.

Also: Canadian and U.S. auto sales

With Reuters and The Canadian Press