Equities

World markets hovered in positive territory ahead of expected interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada later this morning and the European Central Bank tomorrow. Traders are eyeing 25-basis-point cuts from both central banks.

Wall Street futures were up following soft U.S. labour market data that firmed up bets of a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

TSX futures also pointed higher after Canada’s main stock index retreated yesterday, weighed down by commodity-linked stocks.

Investors will be watching for earnings from Vancouver-based Lululemon Athletica Inc. and U.S. companies Dollar Tree Inc. and North West Co. Inc.

“A 25 [basis point] cut from the BoC could throw a floor under the recent pullback in Canadian stocks, while the ECB’s 25bp cut may not suffice to cheer up investors depending on what the chief Christine Lagarde says at her press conference regarding the bank’s position concerning further cuts,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, wrote in a note.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was 0.5 per cent higher in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.13 per cent, Germany’s DAX rose 0.62 per cent and France’s CAC 40 added 0.4 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.9 per cent to 38,490.17, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.1 per cent to close at 18,424.96.

Commodities

In commodities, oil prices were near four-month lows as traders weighed an OPEC+ decision to boost supply later this year and an increase in U.S. crude and fuel stocks.

Brent crude futures were last at US$77.71 per barrel, up 0.25 per cent, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded at US$73.41 a barrel, up 0.2 per cent.

Gold prices edged higher, with spot gold up 0.1 per cent at US$2,330.70 an ounce, after a 1-per-cent fall in the previous session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to US$2,350.30.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart, with the greenback inched higher after nearing a two-month low.

The day range on the loonie was 73.07 US cents to 73.18 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was up about 0.28 per cent against the greenback over the past month.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, rose 0.19 per cent to 104.31.

The euro was flat at US$1.0874 and the British pound was up 0.1 per cent at US$1.2776.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note edged higher at 4.348 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

Japan and Euro zone services and composite PMI

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s labour productivity for Q1.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s global services PMI for May.

(9:45 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement with press conference to follow.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Global Services/Composite PMI for May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Services PMI for May.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press