Equities

Markets neared all-time highs ahead of a widely anticipated European Central Bank interest rate cut later this morning. Traders are eyeing a 25-basis-point cut, as the Bank of Canada did yesterday.

Wall Street futures were mixed after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had set new records yesterday, as Nvidia swept past Apple to become the world’s second-most valuable company, behind Microsoft.

TSX futures pointed higher following a positive close yesterday on the BoC’s rate cut.

On Wall Street, markets will be watching for results from JM Smucker Co. and Enghouse Systems Ltd.

“Because [the ECB’s rate] decision is broadly expected and priced in since months, it won’t matter that much for the market mood. The real question is, what tidbit will [president Christine] Lagarde drop regarding the future rate cuts,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, wrote in a note.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.7 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.2 per cent, Germany’s DAX gained 0.9 per cent and France’s CAC 40 added 0.4 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.55 per cent higher at 38,703.51, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.28 per cent to 18,476.80.

Commodities

Oil prices extended gains with support from growing expectations of an interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve in September, even as the upside was capped by an OPEC+ plan to increase supply and higher U.S. inventories.

Brent crude futures traded up 0.7 per cent at US$78.98 a barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.8 per cent at US$74.69.

In other commodities, gold prices firmed, with spot gold rising 0.4 per cent to US$2,363.03 an ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to US$2,381.80.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar strengthened slightly against its U.S. counterpart.

The day range on the loonie was 72.99 US cents to 73.18 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was down about 0.12 per cent against the greenback over the past month.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, retreated slightly to 104.23.

The euro rose to US$1.088, while the British pound was little changed US$1.279.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note edged higher to 4.304 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of June 1. Estimate is 222,000, up 3,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity and unit labor costs for Q1. Consensus estimates are annualized rate rises of 0.3 per cent and 4.8 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit (and revisions) for April.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press