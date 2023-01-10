Equities

Wall Street futures were modestly negative early Tuesday following a mixed showing in the previous session. Major European markets were also in the red. TSX futures were slightly lower.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all sat just below break even. On Monday, only the Nasdaq managed a positive finish, rising 0.63 per cent. The Dow and S&P 500 ended yesterday’s session down 0.34 per cent and 0.08 per cent, respectively, after early gains faded. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished Monday up 0.21 per cent.

On Tuesday, central banks will be in focus with both Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaking at a conference in Stockholms.

“There are two things that traders would very much like to know [from Mr. Powell],” AvaTrade chief market analyst Naeem Aslam said.

“Firstly, what is the Fed’s take on the economic health of the U.S. economy, and secondly, where is the monetary policy heading given that the Fed is still far off in reaching its inflation target?”

He noted that some Fed officials are optimistic that inflation will come down significantly by year’s end.

“But does that mean that the Fed will continue to increase the rates in the same aggressive manner they currently are increasing?” he said. “If the answer is yes, then it certainly means that the Fed is more than likely to make another policy mistake because aggressive interest rate hikes mean a hard landing for the U.S. economy and one can only dream about a soft landing.”

U.S. inflation figures for December are due Thursday morning and will be key to the Fed’s path forward on rates. Economists are expecting headline inflation to slow to 6.5 per cent for the month, from 7.1 per cent in November. New Canadian inflation figures are due next week.

On the corporate side, Shaw Communications, which is the subject of a $20-billion takeover by Rogers Communications, will release quarterly results today. The Globe’s Irene Galea reports the Competition Bureau has expanded its appeal of the Competition Tribunal’s decision giving the go-ahead to Rogers proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc., adding two claims of legal error to its initial arguments.

The bureau will face off against Rogers and Shaw at the Federal Court of Appeal on Jan. 24, just one week before the Jan. 31 takeover deadline set by the companies.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX was down 0.62 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.26 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were down 0.49 per cent and 0.51 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.78 per cent. Honk Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.27 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices wavered early Tuesday morning with caution over the U.S. interest rate outlook offsetting some of the optimism over China’s reopening after strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

The day range on Brent was US$78.81 to US$79.93 in the predawn period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$73.84 to US$75.06. Both benchmarks gained about 1 per cent on Monday.

Crude has been buoyed in recent days by optimism that the Fed could soon pullback on its campaign of aggressive rate hikes in the wake of solid economic data. However, two Fed officials this week injected a degree of uncertainty by saying that the central bank’s policy rate may need to rise to 5 per cent to 5.25 per cent to curb inflation.

“Crude oil remains under pressure despite the Chinese reopening talk, and the falling Russian supply,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

Later in the session, traders will also get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports with new figures from the American Petroleum Association. More official numbers will follow Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly higher in early trading while its U.S. counterpart steadied just above seven-month lows against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.56 US cents to 74.77 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic reports due Tuesday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of other currencies, was steady at 103.18, after tumbling 0.7 per cent and touching a seven-month low of 102.93 in the previous session, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro was at US$1.0731, little changed on the day, trading just below its seven-month high of US$1.07605 hit Monday. Britain’s pound was down 0.1 per cent at US$1.2160, just below Monday’s three-week high.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 3.55 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Amazon has said it plans to shut three UK warehouses in a move that will impact 1,200 jobs, PA Media reported on Tuesday. An Amazon representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. The Seattle-based online retailer last week said it would cut more than 18,000 roles, impacting its e-commerce and human resources organizations - the latest in a series of layoffs to affect the tech industry. - Reuters

Economic news

(5:10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem joins a panel in Stockholm on “Central bank independence and new risks: climate”

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell joins a panel in Stockholm on “Central bank independence and the mandate - evolving views.”

With Reuters and The Canadian Press