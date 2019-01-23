Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know

Equities

U.S. stock futures pointed to a rebound after the previous session’s sharp losses as world markets put in a choppy session on continuing worries about U.S-China trade and global economic growth. MSCI’s all-country index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was off 0.1 per cent. On Bay Street, futures were higher alongside firmer crude prices.

European stocks were mostly lower in morning trading. Asian markets finished mixed.

“We’re continuing to see caution in the markets on Wednesday, with reports a day earlier regarding trade talks between the U.S. and China only aiding that,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said.

"European markets are currently trading slightly in the red while U.S. futures are marginally higher, following a flat session in Asia."

Market sentiment took a hit following reports that the U.S. had rejected an offer from China for preparatory trade talks this week ahead of negotiations next week. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow denied the report but markets remained on edge.

Heading into the North American trading day, earnings continue to dominate. On Wall Street, Ford Motor Co. releases its latest results after the close of trading. Before the bell, Comcast Corp. and consumer products giant Procter & Gamble Co. both report.

On Bay Street, earnings are due after the close from Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

Before the start of trading, Bay Street also gets a reading on November retail sales in Canada. Markets are expecting a monthly decline excluding autos of about 0.6 per cent, reflecting declining gasoline prices. Taking out both autos and gasoline sales, RBC predicts an increase of 0.4 per cent increase, offsetting the previous month’s decline.

Overseas, European markets were mostly lower on concerns over the state of trade talks between China and the United States. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down about 0.2 per cent with most sectors weaker. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.25 per cent in morning trading. Germany’s DAX fell 0.15 per cent. France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.21 per cent.

Asian markets finished the session mostly mixed. The Shanghai Composite Index saw early gains deflate to finish up 0.05 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended mostly flat, edging up 0.01 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.14 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices clawed back some of the previous session’s losses although wary traders continue to weigh risks amid concerns over a slowing global economy. Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate were both in the black in early going. The day range on Brent so far is US$61.16 to US$62.33. The range on WTI is US$52.69 to US$53.64. Both were up about 1 per cent earlier in the morning after falling about 2 per cent on Tuesday.

“Risk appetite has also played a big role in the movements in oil over the last month or so as well, with the aggressive sell-off into year-end coincided with broader risk-off trading,” Mr. Erlam said. “It’s therefore little surprise to see that the pause we’re seeing this week across the board is taking the edge off Brent and WTI just as both near notable resistance levels, around US$65 and US$55, respectively.”

Both, he said, continue to look bullish even though there could be some softness in the immediate future. “As long as Brent holds above US$59 and WTI US$50, I still think these look bullish going forward but that doesn’t mean we can’t see some consolidation for now after 24-per-cent-plus gains over the last month,” he said. “This should be well supported by the success of the output cuts from OPEC+ which we won’t be seeing yet.”

With global economic concerns weighing on markets, crude prices also got some support early Wednesday from indications that both China and Japan would use fiscal spending to help bolster growth. Chinese finance ministry officials on Wednesday said the government would step up fiscal spending this year to support its economy, which last year registered its lowest growth rate since 1990, according to Reuters. The Bank of Japan said on Wednesday it would keep its ultra-easy monetary settings which have been running since 2013, the agency said.

On Monday, the International Monetary Fund cut its global outlook, predicting the global economy will growth at an annual rate of 3.5 per cent this year and 3.6 per cent in 2020. Those forecasts are down 0.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent from the agency’s predictions in October.

In other commodities, gold drew support from investors risk aversion. Spot gold was little changed at US$1,284.87 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 per cent at US$1,284.01.

“Any weakness in stocks is likely to attract a bid because the market is looking towards gold as a safe haven at this stage,” Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen told Reuters.

“We have seen demand for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continue to pick up despite the strong recovery in stocks this month. This indicates the market does not believe we are out of the woods just yet and that growth worries remain.”

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was firmer against its U.S. counterpart ahead of the latest reading on retail sales in this country. The loonie touched a two-week low against the greenback during the previous sessions after a weaker-than-expected reading on factory sales in November. Early Wednesday, the loonie had pushed back above the 75-US-cent mark and was trading near the higher end of the day range of 74.86 US cents to 75.12 US cents.

RBC chief currency strategist Adam Coles notes that the release of the retail sales figures ahead of the market open mark the last and most closely followed of the domestic activity releases. He says RBC expects a decrease of 0.7 per cent in nominal sales, not far from consensus, due to a decline in gasoline station receipts.

“The more interest rate sensitive autos sector is also expected to see a decline (0.9%),” he said in an early note. "Excluding these two components, nominal sales should rise 0.4 per cent (offsetting the October drop), while overall sales volumes should be flat for the second straight month."

Mr. Cole also said, after soft headline readings on wholesale and manufacturing sales on Tuesday, RBC economists knocked their estimates for November gross domestic product down to a decline of 0.1 per cent.

On global markets, the U.S. dollar was near a three week high after the Bank of Japan held rates steady, sending the yen lower. Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar was trading at 96.32, near the 96.484 hit in Tuesday’s session. The euro was steady at US$1.1367. Sterling rose to US$1.2961 after adding 0.5 per cent on Tuesday.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.759 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 3.076 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Tim Hortons parent Restaurant Brands International Inc named Burger King veteran Jose Cil as its chief executive officer. The company also said it expects fourth quarter comparable sales to rise 2.2 per cent in Canada and 1.9 per cent globally at its Tim Hortons chain. Burger King comparable sales are expected to grow 0.8 per cent in the United States and 1.7 per cent globally.

Comcast Corp. reported quarterly revenue above analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, buoyed by lower-than-expected video subscriber losses and growth in its broadcast television and theme parks businesses. The Philadelphia-based company said it would raise its dividend by 10 per cent. Revenue jumped 26.1 per cent to US$27.85-billion in the fourth quarter. On an adjusted basis, revenue was US$28.28-billion. Analysts had expected revenue of US$27.55-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Excluding items, the company earned 64 US cents per share. Analysts had expected 62 US cents per share. Comcast shares were up nearly 4 per cent in premarket trading.

Procter & Gamble Co reported quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, driven by strong demand for beauty and fabric care products.The maker of Tide detergent and Oral-B toothpaste said net income attributable to the company rose to US$3.19-billion, or US$1.22 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31 from US$2.50-billion, or 93 US cents per share, a year earlier. Net sales rose marginally to US$17.44-billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of US$17.15-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Shares were up more than 3 per cent in premarket trading.

A former senior director of Tesco was formally acquitted on Wednesday of fraud and false accounting at Britain’s biggest retailer in 2014. Carl Rogberg, a former Tesco UK finance director, was tried last year along with former colleagues Christopher Bush and John Scouler. The trial was abandoned in February after Rogberg suffered a heart attack. Bush and Scouler were acquitted in December after a retrial, the judge ruling there was no case to answer. Rogberg was removed from the re-trial indictment due to ill-health and was formally acquitted at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday.

Canadian mining firm First Quantum Minerals says it has ended plans to lay off 2,500 workers in Zambia due to higher tax plans and will continue to dialogue with the government over the issue. “First Quantum will not now proceed with the planned lay-off of any Zambians involved in its production activities,” the company said in a statement, adding that it may reduce its work force involved in capital projects.

Economic news

The Bank of Japan cut its inflation forecasts on Wednesday but maintained its massive stimulus program, with Governor Haruhiko Kuroda warning of growing risks to the economy from trade protectionism and faltering global demand. Rising pressure from the trade war between China and the United States – Japan’s biggest trading partners – is adding to strains on the world’s third-largest economy and undermining years of efforts by policy makers to foster durable growth.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada reports its November retail sales.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. reports its November FHFA House Price Index. Consensus is for a 5.4 per cent year over year increase.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

