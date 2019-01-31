Before the Bell: What every Canadian investors needs to know today

Equities

Wall Street futures were little changed early Thursday while world stocks put in their best January showing on record after the Federal Reserve suggested a patient approach to future rate increases. Overseas, European markets were positive after a mixed start following a report showing German retail sales posted their biggest monthly decline in more than a decade. In Asia, the Fed rally helped underpin shares in China and Japan, although a weak reading on Chinese factory activity weighed on sentiment. On Bay Street, futures were firmer with gold prices higher while oil held steady.

MSCI’s all-country index, which follows stocks in 47 countries, rose 0.5 per cent. For the month, the index is up more than 7 per cent, the biggest January gain since the index launched in 1988 and the best monthly showing since December 2015, according to Reuters. On Wednesday, the Fed held interest rates steady, as expected, but also indicated a pause in its current rate-hike campaign by dropping the promise of gradual future increases. The message helped push the down back above 25,000 and led to a 1.5-per-cent gain on the S&P.

Story continues below advertisement

“Across the end of last year, the markets had grown increasingly nervous that the Fed was on the cusp of a big policy error by remaining on its hiking path despite growing signs of weakness in the global economy,” Jasper Lawler, head of research for London Capital Group, said. “As a result, stocks dropped heavily fearing that higher borrowing costs would damage the economy at a time when global growth was also slowing.”

Heading into Thursday’s session, earnings and economics will be at the forefront.

On Bay Street, investors get a reading on November GDP ahead of the market open. Most economists are expecting to see a decline of about 0.1 per cent following October’s 0.3-per-cent increase. The report will be followed later in the day by remarks from Bank of Canada deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins, who will be speaking at the Toronto Board of Trade at 12:45 p.m. (ET).

“A key restraining factor is expected to be the Canada Post strike that shutdown various postal facilities on a rotating basis through the month,” RBC assistant chief economist Paul Ferley said of expectations for the November report. “Given past postal strike disruptions, we are assuming a [about a] 1-per-cent drop in transportation warehousing production that alone will account for about half the total headline GDP drop we expect.”

On earnings, results from online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. reports after the close of trading. Ahead of the open, earnings are due from companies including Mastercard Inc. and General Electric Co. among others. GE shares jumped 6 per cent after the company reported quarterly revenue of US$33.3-billion, topping Wall Street forecasts. GE also said it had reached a US$1.5-billion settlement in principle with the U.S. Department of Justice over an investigation into accounting practices.

In premarket action, shares of Facebook Inc. were up more than 11.35 per cent after the social media company reported record profit. After a year marred by controversy, Facebook said revenue increased 30 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with the final three months of 2017, to US$16.91-billion. Profit rose 61 per cent to US$6.88-billion, while diluted earnings a share hit $2.38, beating analyst expectations. Facebook also said it had added one million new daily active users in Canada and the United States and four million in Europe.

Shares of Tesla Inc., meanwhile, were down nearly 5 per cent after the company missed Wall Street profit targets and announced the departure of its chief financial officer. Excluding items, Tesla earned US$1.93 per share, missing expectations of US$2.20 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. However, Tesla also promised profits in every quarter this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.06 per cent. Shares of Unilever PLC were down about 3 per cent in morning trading after the consumer products company posted lower than expected sales in the latest quarter. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.60 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.06 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.24 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei added 1.06 per cent. The broader Topix gained 1.08 per cent with shares of Softbank Group climbing nearly 5 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.08 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.35 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were steady early on helped by a smaller-than-forecast increase in U.S. crude inventories and the expected impact of U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan output. West Texas Intermediate had a day range of US$53.92 to US$54.69. The range on Brent crude is US$61.57 to US$62.28.

“The oil market pushed higher on account of the U.S. imposed sanction on Venezuela,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said. "The South American country has seen its oil production fall considerably in the past 20 years, but the prospect of tighter supply has prompted traders to snap up the relatively cheap energy."

As well, he said, a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed a weekly increase in oil stockpiles of 919,000 barrels, while gasoline inventories fell more than 2.23 million barrels. Traders were expecting crude stocks to rise by 1.8 million barrels.

Story continues below advertisement

In other commodities, gold prices were higher and looked headed for their fourth monthly increase following Wednesday’s Fed announcement. Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent to US$1,322.26 per ounce. Prices rose to their highest since May 11 at US$1,323.34 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures rose almost 1 per cent to US$1,322. Spot gold is up about 3.1 per cent this month. A drop in the U.S. dollar after the Fed indicated it would pause on rate hikes also helped bolster gold heading into Thursday’s session.

“The weaker dollar is once again providing a bullish case for gold, which is putting pressure on US$1,320,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said. "This comes only days after it broke through US$1,300 following numerous efforts to do so since the start of the year."

He said, if gold breaches US$1,320, then US$1,340 becomes the next notable level of resistance, “one that may also prove temporary if traders continue to bail on the greenback.”

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was higher early on, trading comfortably above the 76-US-cent mark, buoyed by steady crude prices and a weaker greenback. The day rang on the loonie so far is 76.03 US cents to 76.21 US cents. Reuters notes that the loonie has led the pack against the greenback this month helped by the oil price rally and a move back to riskier assets.

“In what was expected to be a dovish statement, the Fed went further than markets expected, effectively removing its tightening bias and signalling flexibility on balance sheet adjustment,” Mr. Cole said. “The Fed said it is 'prepared to adjust any of the details for completing balance sheet normalization in light of economic and financial developments (our italics)”, which clearly pleased equity markets.”

Story continues below advertisement

Overnight, the U.S. dollar index touched a three week low of 95.16.

For the loonie, the key event for the loonie will be the morning release of November’s GDP report. Mr. Cole says RBC is expecting a monthly decline of 0.1 per cent after October’s gain of 0.3 per cent. The impact of the Canada Post strike in November should detract about 0.1 percentage points from growth. Softer wholesale and manufacturing sales for the month will also likely weigh, he said. Right now, RBC is looking for fourth quarter annual growth of about 1.1 per cent “with some modest downside risk.”

In bonds, U.S. Treasury yields fell on the Fed’s cautious note. The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 2.665 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 3.022 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Baker Hughes, General Electric Co’s oilfield services arm, posted an 85-per-cent rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by a surge in demand for its oilfield services. The company reported an adjusted net income of US$120-million, or 26 US cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$65-million, or 15 US cents per share, a year earlier.

Charter Communications Inc topped quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as the cable operator attracted more customers for its internet services, offsetting a drop in video subscribers. The company added 289,000 residential internet customers in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Royal Dutch Shell said to would stick to spending discipline this year after 2018 profit jumped by more than a third to $21.4-billion, their highest since 2014. The Anglo-Dutch oil company also reported a sharp rise in cash generation, in a further sign that cost savings since the 2014 oil market downturn are filtering into its operations. Its shares were up by more than 4 per cent.

Unilever PLC reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter sales on Thursday, hurt by inflation in Argentina and flat volume growth in developed markets, in its first set of results since new Chief Executive Alan Jope took charge. The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream said fourth-quarter underlying sales rose 2.9 per cent. Analysts, on average, were expecting 3.5 per cent, a consensus forecast supplied by the company showed.

More reading:

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s real GDP at basic prices for November. The Street expects a decline of 0.1 per cent from October

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's industrial price index for December. Consensus is a rise of 0.2 per cent from the previous month.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's raw materials price index for December. Consensus is a rise of 4 per cent from November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Jan. 26. Estimate is 216,000, up 17,000 from the previous week.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.