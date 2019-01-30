Before the Bell: What every Canadian investors needs to know today

Equities

U.S. stock futures were higher early Wednesday propelled by sharp gains from Boeing Co. and Apple Inc. on the back of their latest quarterly results. Markets are also keeping a close eye on trade and monetary policy with U.S.-China talks set to resume in Washington and the Federal Reserve delivering its next rate decision this afternoon. World stocks edged up with MSCI’s all-country index advancing 0.08 per cent ahead of the North American open. On Bay Street, futures were positive with oil prices advancing amid the conflicting forces of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and a weaker global economy.

“Deteriorating Sino-U.S. trade relations and an overly keen Federal Reserve were two of the most prominent causes of the sell-off in the final quarter of last year so it’s no surprise that so much attention will be on these events today,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlman said in an early note. “Markets have bounced back from the fourth quarter plunge but they’re still yet to fully recover and so confidence remains very sensitive to developments in both areas.”

The Fed’s decision is due at 2 p.m. (ET). The central bank isn’t expected to raise rates but Mr. Erlam says he expects questions on the quantitative tightening when chair Jerome Powell speaks with the media at a news conference after the policy statement. Meanwhile, U.S. and Chinese negotiators start two days of talks in Washington aimed at heading off the continuing trade war between the two countries. The talks come ahead of a March 2 deadline, when the Trump administration is scheduled to raise its tariffs on US$200-billion worth of Chinese imports from 10 per cent to 25 per cent.

On the corporate front, earnings also continue to dominate. Results are due from Boeing Co. and McDonald’s Corp. before the start of trading. After the close, Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Visa Inc. and Tesla all report their latest results.

Boeing shares jumped 5 per cent ahead of the opening bell after the company handily topped Wall Street forecasts, reporting earnings per share of US$5.48 in the latest quarter. Analysts had been expecting a number closer to US$4.57. Revenue for the three-month period also came in well ahead of expectations at US$28.3-billion.

In premarket trading, Apple Inc. shares were up more than 5 per cent after the company’s latest results showed a sharp gain in its services business. However, Apple - which reported after Tuesday’s close - also said iPhone revenue declined 15 per cent year over year to $51.9-billion. Apple also said it expects sales for the fiscal second quarter to be below Wall Street forecasts. CEO Tim Cook said cited economic weakness in China as a factor in that decline. For the quarter ending in December, Apple’s busiest due to the holiday shopping season, Apple posted revenue of US$84.3-billion, just above analysts’ average estimate of US$84-billion. Apple reported earnings per share of US$4.18 for the December quarter, compared with Wall Street’s average estimate of US$4.17, according to Refinitiv data.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst for CMC Markets U.K., called the results a “mixed bag.”

"Markets still seemed to like the numbers with services being a particular bright spot with continued growth in that area, as well as much higher margins, however even if services continues to outperform, the average price point for this area is still much smaller than for devices, and will in no way compensate sufficiently if iPhone sales continue to slow, given that iPhone sales account for 62 per cent of overall revenue," he said.

On Bay Street, Canadian National Railway Co. shares could see some action after the company hiked its dividend by 18 per cent. CN, which also reported after Tuesday’s close, said it earned $1.09-billion on an adjusted basis or $1.49 per diluted share, topping analysts' forecasts. In the year-earlier quarter, CN posted adjusted earnings of $897-million or $1.20 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2017. Net income for the quarter fell 56 per cent to $1.14-billion from $2.61-billion at the same time last year. Revenue rose 16 per cent year over year to $3.81-billion.

Overseas, European markets were mixed as investors await the Fed decision and the start of U.S.-China trade talks. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.18 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 1.28 per cent in morning trading. Germany’s DAX fell 0.31 per cent while France’s CAC 40 added 0.59 per cent.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.40 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.40 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei ended Wednesday’s session down 0.52 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were moving higher in early going amid the conflicting forces of U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan exports and a slowing global economy. The day range on Brent crude so far is US$61.04 to US$61.94. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$53.09 to US$53.80. Crude prices rose about 2 per cent on Tuesday after Washington announced sanctions on Venezuela’s state-owned oil producer Petroleos de Venezuela SA.

“Oil prices are holding steady ahead of the U.S open, supported by supply disruptions following U.S sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry, but capped by global growth worries,” OANDA analyst Dean Popplewell said.

He said the announcement of U.S. sanctions has led to some disruption for oil refineries on the Gulf coast although, overall, analysts believe the move will have limited market impact.

“Before the sanctions, Venezuela had pulled down its crude oil production from a peak of +2.5M barrels a day in 2016 to +1 million barrels per day in 2018,” he noted. “During the same time period, U.S. crude oil output increased by more than +2 million barrels per day in 2018 alone, to a record +11.9 million barrels per day.”

In other commodities, gold prices held near eight-month highs on expectations that the Fed will hold its key policy rate steady. Concern about U.S.-China trade ahead of the latest talks has also helped increase investor interest in the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,312.51 per ounce in early trading, after hitting US$1,315.93, its highest since May 14, 2018 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,311.50.

“Ahead of the U.S open, gold prices trade atop their eight-month highs, supported by Sino-U.S trade worries and on expectations that the Fed is to stand pat today,” Mr. Popplewell said.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was higher and holding near the high end of the day range of 75.30 US cents to 75.59 US cents. There were no major Canadian economic releases due Wednesday and the broader markets will have their focus squarely on the Fed’s policy statement.

Elsa Lignos, RBC’s global head of FX strategy, says the markets are expecting the U.S. central bank to alter its language this time out.

“With the entire FOMC giving the same message of a pause, there should be substantive changes in the second paragraph,” she said. “More interesting will be anything on the balance sheet. The most likely outcome is some signal of flexibility (certainly no more autopilot) but it seems premature to already signal a slower run-off (the stronger the hints, the more risk-positive the response would be).”

Ahead of the Fed decision, the U.S. dollar index was little changed at 95.8140.

On global currency markets, the Australian dollar was among the day’s big winners, rising more than half a cent against the greenback on higher inflation figures, triggering some analysts to pull back on forecasts for an interest rate cut this year.

“In the bigger scheme of things, the data prompted some degree of stabilization in interest rate expectations, which is helping the Aussie,” Manuel Oliveri, a currency strategist at Credit Agricole in London, told Reuters.

Elsewhere, the euro was mostly flat against the U.S. dollar at US$1.1433, not far from a three-month high of US$1.1570 hit earlier in January.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.72 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 3.043 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

AT&T Inc missed fourth-quarter Wall Street estimates for net new wireless subscribers who pay a monthly bill, as the company struggled to attract customers in a saturated U.S. phone market. The second-largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers faces competition from companies such as T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp, who offer lower-priced phone plans. AT&T gained a net 134,000 phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill, smaller than analysts’ estimates of 208,000 subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s quarterly revenue grew at its weakest pace in three years, as the impact of a slowing China and a crippling Sino-U.S. trade war kept buyers away during its top-sale season. Alibaba, the second most valuable public company in Asia after Tencent, posted third-quarter revenue of 117.28 billion yuan (US$17.47-billion), compared to 83 billion yuan a year earlier. Net income rose 33 per cent to 30.96 billion yuan.

Foxconn Technology Group is reconsidering plans to make advanced liquid crystal display panels at a US$10-billion Wisconsin campus, and said it intends to hire mostly engineers and researchers rather than the manufacturing workforce the project originally promised, according to Reuters Announced at a White House ceremony in 2017, the 20-million square foot campus marked the largest greenfield investment by a foreign-based company in U.S. history and was praised by President Donald Trump as proof of his ability to revive American manufacturing.

More reading:

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Economic news

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for January. Consensus is an increase of 178,000 jobs from December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Real GDP for Q4. Consensus is an annualized rate rise of 2.6 per cent. (The release may be rescheduled due to the lingering impact of the earlier partial shutdown of the U.S. government)

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

