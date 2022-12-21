Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi had some interesting observations about the technology sector and offered some top picks,

“Following 8 years of relative outperformance, tech stocks in 2022 have experienced their weakest absolute performance (-32%) since the Great Financial Crisis in 2008, and their poorest relative performance (-1470 bps) since the unwinding of the tech bubble in 2002 … Tech is now trading at a 29% premium to the market, down from its peak of 52% in November 2021, but still above its historical average premium of 25% … We recommend that investors enter 2023 with a balanced barbell between expensive/growth and inexpensive/value tech stocks. We also see select opportunities in high quality, beaten down growth.”

Stocks from the expensive growth, high quality stock picks list include Snowflake Inc., Procore Technology Inc., Farfetch Ltd., Duck Creek Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Automatic Data Processing, Synopsys Inc., Cadence Design Systems , Enphase Energy Inc., Verisk Analytics, Verisign Inc., Factset Research Systems, Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Descartes Systems Group, and Doubleverify Holdings Inc.

“Bernstein: Stocks from (1) the growth/expensive side of the tech sector barbell that are (2) also in the best two quintiles of the Bernstein Quality Model” – (table) Twitter

***

Morningstar published their quarterly report on the domestic housing markets. From the highlights page … ,

“Mortgage rate increases are likely to strain consumer finances. For each 100-bp increase in the mortgage rate, the percentage of disposable income that an average household with an average-priced home would need to allocate to service the mortgage would increase by approximately 421 bps for a conventional uninsured mortgage with a loan-to-value (LTV) of 80% and 492 bps for an insured mortgage… Fixed-rate mortgages will take some time to re-price. Approximately three-quarters of variable-rate mortgages (according to an estimate from the BOC) have fixed installments, and approximately 50% of these mortgages have reached their trigger rate, which may lead to an increase in delinquencies … downside risks are partially mitigated by low unemployment rates, accumulated consumer savings, and high net worth, among other factors”

“From Morningstar’s Q3 2022 Canadian Housing Market Indicators” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

BMO economist Sal Guatieri noted a stalling out in Canadian business growth,

“The number of active businesses in Canada in September fell the most (-0.3%) since the 2020 shutdowns and hasn’t risen since the spring. Fewer businesses are opening and more are closing, as households keep a tighter grip on their wallets. The relative good news is that there are still nearly 21,000 (or 2.3%) more businesses today than before the pandemic. But the recent closures could undermine job growth, providing another headwind for consumer spending.”

“BMO: “Canadian Business Growth Stalls”” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

