Best and worst stocks to own for the trade war

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Goldman Sachs published a list of stocks best positioned for an intensifying global trade war,

“'If trade tensions continue to rise and new tariffs are proposed and implemented, [U.S.] stocks with the highest sales exposure should outperform,' said the report, which was authored by Goldman chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin and others from the bank.

"If tensions moderate, then investors should look at stocks with over 10 percent revenue or asset exposure to Greater China, Goldman said. Those companies with significant Chinese sales are “at risk from continued escalation of the trade war,” and most are concentrated in the information technology sector, specifically semiconductors and related equipment.”

Mr. Kostin cited Skyworks Solutions, Qualcomm, Apple and Intel among stocks most at risk if trade sanctions are imposed on China (also the investments most likely to jump if tensions ease). Verizon, Dollar General and Target were listed as best stocks to own if a full-blown trade war occurs.

“Goldman Sachs: What investors should buy, depending on which way the trade war swings” – CNBC

“Global stocks slip, dollar rises as trade war fears hound markets” – Reuters

It is unfortunate that John Authers’ newsletter is only available to Financial Times subscribers because it’s chock full of gems like this every day,

“The most interesting thing about this earnings season continues to be that it has not moved the needle on the US stock market. January's high for the S&P 500 is now more than six months in the past, even though Corporate America has hit us all with two fantastic earnings seasons in succession since then. This can be seen as a necessary correction, but it does tend to confirm that stocks had been priced for perfection, which is never healthy.”

In Tuesday’s (free!) Globe Investor newsletter, I wrote about stages of the market cycle when passive index-based investors underperform. The Financial Times warns we might be approaching one of those periods,

“If value investors have been on the rack in recent times, their experience has stemmed, at least in part, from inadequate exposure to Faang stocks… the forced buying effect is immeasurably greater this time because of the growth of both indexed mutual funds and exchange traded funds, According to the Bank for International Settlements passive funds managed about $8tn, or 20 per cent of global investment fund assets … the seeming perpetual motion machine created by all this forced buying by passive investors is unlikely to work forever: if funds ever flow out of equities and thus ETFs, what has been disproportionately bought will have to be disproportionately sold.”

“Stakes are high for passive funds after Faang sell-off” – Financial Times (paywall)

Reuters energy columnist John Kemp argues that distillates like gasoline are the key to the future of oil prices,

“Middle distillates, including road diesel and marine gasoil, are the critical link between global growth and the oil market … If sustained, global economic expansion and the associated growth in trade volumes will boost consumption of mid-distillates significantly, and lead to a further drawdown in available stocks.”

“Distillates hold key to oil prices and global growth: Kemp” – Reuters

“Oil falls to around $73 on U.S. inventories, OPEC supply” – Reuters

Tweet of the Day:

All around the world, there are signs that the global housing boom is running out of steam. https://t.co/xVNMXYfcbK — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) August 1, 2018

