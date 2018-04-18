Big day for the loonie, watch two-year bond yields

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

The Bank of Canada will release its decision on interest rates Wednesday, and the accompanying comments could have major effects on bond markets and the Canadian dollar.

The consensus view is for no interest rate hike (although Morgan Stanley is an outlier here, predicting a “one and done’” and a more hawkish tone in the statement. Inflation data means the Bank is well within their rights to raise rates, but NAFTA uncertainty and a possibly slowing economy are cited as reasons to hold.

The major players in the domestic bond market – banks, insurance companies, pension funds, big mutual fund managers – will have a consensus set of expectations. If anything untowards happens, this wil be reflected in two year bond yields and, by extension, the loonie.

“@SBarlow_ROB ML: BoC hikes are coming” – (Merrill Lynch research excerpt) Twitter

“Curb your enthusiasm for the Bank of Canada (and Canadian dollar) today” – Babad, Report on Business

“Traders Begin to Rethink Bank of Canada’s Divergence from Fed” – Bloomberg

“@SBarlow_ROB Scotia BoC Preview” – (research preview) Twitter

“The dynamics underlying the loonie’s value could be changing” – Barlow, Inside the Market (April 16)

“@LJKawa U.S. consensus growth forecast for 2018 exceeds Canada’s by the most on record” – Twitter

Metals prices, led by aluminum, are ramping higher,

“ Goldman Sachs Warns Rusal Shock May Drive Aluminum to $3,000” – Bloomberg

“@tbiesheuvel Nickel prices are going nuts. +4% today “ – (chart) Twitter

Global crude inventories are burning off but, unlike Bloomberg, I think it’s too early to declare the glut to be over in light of rising U.S. inventories,

“OPEC and Russia will meet in Saudi Arabia this week after all but banishing a global oil glut. While looming political crises threaten to tighten supplies further, the group seems determined to keep its cuts in place. ... ‘Would they declare victory now and stop? No way,’ said Mike Wittner, head of oil market research at Societe Generale SA. ‘They’re happy to see inventories continue to go down, to see prices of $70 or $80. In the end, it’s about revenues. The question is at what point do they become uncomfortable with higher prices?’”

“OPEC-Russia Talks Set to Keep Oil Cuts Even as Glut Vanishes” – Bloomberg

“@tina_davis Pretty chart on U.S. shale output” – Twitter

“Major dilemma: oil companies hedge bets on low-carbon future” – Financial Times

Tweet of the Day:

'Forthcoming China Doom' is the cosmic background radiation of fintwitter. When that is all you see you know there is nothing else to worry about and all is well with the world. #BuySignals — Polemic Paine (@PolemicTMM) April 18, 2018

