Birchcliff insiders buy near lows

During the coronavirus crisis, there have been plenty of contrarian opportunities, with the oil patch arguably being the most fertile spot in the market. Contrarian investing requires a long-term approach, and that is what we see in play as we revisit natural gas producer Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Insiders appear to be taking a long-term view with eight spending a combined $302,145 picking up shares in the public market since March 1. Buyers included CEO Aaron Jeffrey Tonken, who bought a total of 38,150 common shares at an average price of $0.90.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
