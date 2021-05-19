Bitcoin selloff tests investors’ patience amid mounting setbacks

Bitcoin, a digital token with no dividends but lavish amounts of drama, is once again testing its investors’ nerves.
The world’s biggest cryptocurrency fell as much as 30 per cent on Wednesday after Chinese regulators warned their domestic financial institutions about accepting cryptocurrencies as payment or offering related services and products. Bitcoin clawed back more than half its losses but was still down 8 per cent by early afternoon eastern time.
Crypto “is not a real currency” and “should not and cannot be used as currency in the market,” said a statement issued late Tuesday on the Chinese central bank’s WeChat account.
Bitcoin’s dive initially brought back memories of its belly flop in early 2018 when it lost more than half its value over the course of four months. It languished around its lows for two years before beginning a new ascent that saw it sextuple over the past year.
At its current price, around US$40,000, Bitcoin is up more than 350 per cent over the past 12 months. However, it is down more than 35 per cent from its highs near US$65,000 earlier this year.
The neck-snapping volatility demonstrates one of the challenges with investing in Bitcoin. Over the past few years, holding the digital token has meant alternating between euphoria and terror.
Last week demonstrated how fragile some of the crypto’s support can be. Bitcoin sank more than 15 per cent after Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk announced the maker of electric cars was backtracking on its previous policy and would no longer be accepting Bitcoin as payment for its vehicles.
Mr. Musk, who announced in February that Tesla had bought US$1.5-billion of Bitcoin, said the automaker would not be selling its crypto stash but declared the environmental cost of Bitcoin was too great to continue encouraging its use. He added Tesla would reconsider its policy if Bitcoin miners were able to shift to more sustainable sources of power and away from coal in particular.
Mr. Musk has never been noted for his consistency. However, his latest change of heart seems entirely predictable. Critics have pointed out for years that Bitcoin mining consumes outlandish amounts of electricity, a significant amount of it generated in China by coal burning power plants that emit high levels of greenhouse gasses. Tesla, a company that never misses a chance to wrap itself in environmental virtue, was widely assailed for its hypocrisy when it announced its embrace of the cryptocurrency.
Another predictable concern for Bitcoin investors is the increasing degree of regulation the digital token faces – and for good reason. Crypto has emerged as a favorite way for cybercriminals to demand payment. DarkSide, the Eastern European hacker group behind the recent Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, received US$90-million in Bitcoin ransom payments before shutting down earlier this month, according to research by Elliptic, a London-based blockchain analytics firm.
To the degree that Bitcoin depends on eccentric billionaires and international criminals for support, it has long been vulnerable to abrupt shifts in value. The biggest threat to its future, however, may be Beijing’s increasingly hard line on crypto activity.
China remains home to about half of the world’s Bitcoin miners, but it is tightening its grip on private players who want to offer alternatives to the state’s own currency. It shut crypto trading platforms four years ago. It has also banned initial coin offerings. And late last year it abruptly halted the initial public offering of Ant Group, which operates Alipay, a digital payments system that is enormously popular in China.
Beijing’s latest warning to crypto advocates, delivered via the People’s Bank of China, refers to the recent surge in crypto prices as “speculation.” Its dismissive attitude contrasts with the increasingly permissive attitude of crypto regulators in Canada and the U.S.
Canadian authorities have given the green light to exchange-traded funds in cryptocurrencies; U.S. regulators have permitted the listing of crypto exchanges on public markets.
China’s hardline attitude is nearly certainly tied to its plans to introduce its own digital renminbi. The new form of money debuted in a number of city-wide trials earlier this year. It is a central bank digital currency, issued and regulated by the People’s Bank. When rolled out more widely, it will give the central bank the ability to track payments in real time, tightening the state’s control over the economy.
Other central banks, including the Bank of Canada, are mulling their own digital currencies, which may or may not wind up offering anonymity. How this will all shake out is still uncertain, but Bitcoin investors should brace for more volatility ahead. The ultimate payoff from the cryptocurrency may be dubious, but the drama is guaranteed.
