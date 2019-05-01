5 reasons Apple will trade higher

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
BMO’s report on disappointing domestic GDP growth results was entitled Canadian growth derailed,
“The Canadian economy unexpectedly shriveled 0.1% in February, following a nice jump in January. Goods-producing industries contracted for the fourth straight month, thanks to a 4.4% plunge in the mining sector. Meantime, services also fell, but largely due to one-off factors including a derailment that shut down a key rail line which weighed on the transportation sector… growth in overall services has remained healthy at a 2%-pace year-over-year, consistent with robust job gains in the sector.”
“Canada’s economy shrinks in February, mining slumps” - Parkinson, Globe and Mail
***
Google profit results disappointed, while Apple posted strong numbers despite the continued slowdown in iPhone sales.
Citi analyst Jim Suva is optimistic, citing five reasons the stock can go higher,
“Increased services will gradually be an increasing part of Apple user lives and Apple highlighted its users increased literally in all products and geographies… expansion of footprint in developing countries. Our research work shows Apple is physically expanding its manufacturing footprint into India where the company has less than 2% market share and no Apple owned/operated stores … Apple Pay: Not just the attractive rebates ranging from 3% to 1% but also the convenience of soon to be adopted via more mass transit systems which cause consumers to become much more familiar with Apple Pay for normal transactions and greatly helps with adoption … Tremendous R&D which results in innovation of new products and services… valuation and capital returns. Apple trades at 10-20% discount to the market and has a dividend yield of 2% and a $75 billion authorized stock buy back all of which create valuation support.”
“Alphabet is a ‘black box’ and isn’t being straight with investors, says hedge-fund manager Dan Niles” – CNBC
***
Also from Citi, U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich, who was less worried than most about the current earnings season, is now concerned about forward earnings guidance,
“While nearly 80% of 1Q19 results have topped EPS forecasts and revision trends have improved meaningfully as a percentage of all estimate changes, a rolling study of upward guidance has not shown a similar pattern. Indeed, share prices look to have moved well ahead of outlooks, though this has not been a perfect match in the past either.”
“It's been a 'killer' earnings season: Credit Suisse's chief U.S. equity strategist” – BNN Bloomberg (video)
***
A Statistics Canada report suggests that cannabis legalization has failed to put a major dent in the black market,
“The overwhelming majority of cannabis sales across Canada during the fourth quarter of last year were done on the black market, some 79%, according to the latest Statistics Canada data. That’s better than the 90% tally in the previous quarter, but legal pot still has a long way to go before it outsells its illicit counterpart.
Part of the reason is price. Statistics Canada has carried out an anonymous online survey on Canadian cannabis prices, and found the average cost is $10.91C ($8.13) per an eighth of an ounce (3.5 grams), the most commonly purchased amount, through government-licensed retailers. That’s more than 40% higher than what the same amount fetches on the black market.’
“Canada’s black market for weed is thriving—even after legalization” – Quartz
***
Tweet of the Day:
Who is right? Cyclicals > Defensives suggesting recovery is ongoing pointing to a higher #ism but hard data in #us is disappointing. #disconnect Or is it time to sell cyclicals? #copper $sxpp $usd $spy pic.twitter.com/fhOryJNqxK— Maleeha Bengali (@MaleehaMBCC) May 1, 2019
