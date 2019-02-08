Bluestone insiders buy after Cerro Blanco feasibility study

On Jan. 29, Bluestone Resources Inc. announced the results of the feasibility study for its Cerro Blanco gold project in Guatemala.

The study, which uses a base case of US$1,250/oz gold and US$18/oz silver, estimates a post-tax net present value (at 5-per-cent discount) of US$241-million with all-in sustaining costs of US$579/ounce. The project is expected to have initial capital costs of US$196-million with a post-tax payback period of 2.1 years.

Insiders seem enthusiastic about the results with a pair of directors spending a combined $389,686 picking up shares in the public market following the announcement.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.