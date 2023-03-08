Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO analyst Sohrab Movahedi doesn’t see reason for panic or excitement in the domestic bank sector,

“Q1/23 saw five out of “Big 6″ topping consensus estimates — most at CM; BNS was the solo miss. Industry cash operating earnings of $15.5B (down 2 per cent year-over-year) were reflective of higher credit costs and double-digit expense growth. Investor focus will likely remain on net interest margins, credit costs, and capital levels for the foreseeable future. In our view, there was nothing in the quarter that would get investors sitting on the sidelines more constructive on the banks. We lowered our target prices on TD and BNS the most and continue to rate CM, NA, and CWB as Outperform … For patient investors, we see the banks’ conservative credit provisions, margin tailwinds, and strong capital levels positioning them well to navigate the uncertain economic environment; current valuations and attractive dividend yields should provide downside”

Mr. Movahedi cut his price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85 to $75, CIBC to $69 from $70, and TD’s target was cut from $98 to $93.

BofA Securities global quantitative strategist Nigel Tupper provided insight and guidance to clients overnight,

“Global style performance differed significantly between January and February. While Risk dramatically outperformed during the January rally in global equities, a -3.0% pullback in February was associated with defensive style rotation. During the month, Quality outperformed by 1.1% while Small Size underperformed by -0.7%. The global earnings cycle is currently subdued, so style rotation appears to be driven by sentiment from month to month. The falling Global Wave suggests tilting towards Quality and Stable Growth until an unambiguous upturn in the global cycle becomes evident”.

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s very hawkish comments were the story of Tuesday’s trading. Morgan Stanley Ellen Zentner attempted to read the tea leaves,

“Chair Powell reiterated his strong commitment to returning inflation to the 2% target. While the Fed has made some progress, it has been “bumpy. " Stronger economic data in recent releases suggest that the peak rate of interest rates is likely higher than previously anticipated in the December SEP. The Fed also stands ready to increase the pace of monetary tightening again if the “totality of incoming data” warrants it. This statement opens the door to a return to 50bp hikes at the March meeting and potentially beyond if the data flow confirms the reacceleration in both the labor market and inflation, which both surprised to the upside in January. Chair Powell’s assessment of the economic outlook acknowledged that higher rates are impacting interest-sensitive components of the economy, including housing, but that there has been a concerning reacceleration in activity in January, “partly reversing the softening trends that we had seen in the data just a month ago.””

Citi analyst Shreyas Madabushi sees rising risks for the lithium price,

“Lithium prices in China have retreated 30% since the start of the year, driven by perceived weakness in EV demand, destocking by battery and downstream players, and limited buying activity. We believe prices will remain under pressure until at least end-1Q’23 before stabilizing as battery producers restock from 2Q’23. We mark-to-market our price forecasts, cutting our 0-3mth pt price for lithium carbonate to $40,000/t (previously $60,000/t) and 6-12 mth pt price to $50,000/t (previously $55,000/t) … We remain positive on the EV theme and perceived weakness in China’s EV demand will likely prove temporary. Potential auto stimulus and policy measures by local provincial governments may support demand … While our base case is for higher for longer lithium prices, the risks to the downside appear to be increasing considering recent developments in sodium-ion battery tech (SIB). The sodium-ion-battery-powered EV prototype launch by a Chinese battery producer has reignited the discussions about the future of Li-ion batteries.”

