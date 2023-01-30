Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO bank analyst Sohrab Movahedi discusses his top picks in the sector and how he got there,

“For the Canadian banks, revenue per share growth has been a driver of total shareholder returns (TSR) over the past decade; we expect this to continue to be the case in the future. In the past decade, over various time periods, the ‘Big 6′ banks with the highest revenue per share growth have also delivered the highest relative total shareholders returns. For our coverage, we forecast highest revenue growth per share in 2023 and 2024 at RY and TD (both benefiting in part from acquisitions); lowest at CM and NA. When this revenue outlook is combined with current forward P/E valuations for the banks, we see the greatest potential of re-rating at CM and BNS. Our Outperform rated names among the large banks are CM and NA.”

It’s a bit confusing that the outperform-rated names are not the same as the most attractive picks by valuation and revenue growth, but that is likely a matter of short- and longer-term outlooks. CIBC overlaps both categories.

BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian entitled her earnings update report Tracking the demise of the S&P 500′s best earnings era ever,

“The gap between actual and cyclically adjusted earnings is just off record levels after its bounce from COVID lows. Moreover, secular tailwinds have juiced up earnings to the best growth rate in post-WW2 history. Four of these tailwinds are stalling, if not reversing, today: (1) globalization – China joined the WTO in 2000 and has exported deflation ever since, (2) the highest buyback-driven per share growth in the history of the S&P 500, (3) max Central Bank stimulus, and (4) max fiscal stimulus. Companies need to lower our expectations, and they are doing just that today… 143 S&P 500 companies – ~40% of EPS – are in with 4Q still tracking a 1% miss (vs. the average 2% beat). The breadth of beats was better (48% on top and bottom line vs. an avg. 44%) but guidance is weak (ratio of 0.4x indicates 1 raise vs. 2.5 below-consensus guides). Market reactions have grown muted, indicating that this was the type of quarter expected. We expect an in-line quarter with more downward revisions”

Morgan Stanley’s chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson is adamant that weaker markets are ahead,

“We think the recent price action is more a reflection of the seasonal January effect and short covering after a tough end to December and a brutal year. The reality is that earnings are proving to be even worse than feared based on the data, especially as it relates to margins. Secondly, investors seem to have forgotten the cardinal rule of ‘Don’t Fight the Fed’… Negative operating leverage is playing out... cost growth is rising faster than sales growth for ~80% of S&P 500 industry groups. As a result, margin pressure is worsening and is likely to lead to negative EPS growth this quarter for the first time since the Covid recession. Meanwhile, out quarter estimate revisions have resumed their decline, and our models imply materially more downside to come. We reinforce the point that in prior earnings recessions, the Fed has been cutting, which is not true this time around.”

