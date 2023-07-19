Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO analyst Ben Pham provided his top picks in the dividend heavy energy infrastructure sector,

“Q2/23 earnings season kicks off on July 27 with ACO.X/CU. We have made estimate changes to about 50 per cent of our coverage and expect more ‘misses’ than ‘beats’, largely driven by the Alberta wildfires, below-average renewable resource and lower-than expected commodity prices. Following our analysis of public data sources, proprietary models, and detailed discussions with our coverage, we point to notable potential Q2/23 beats from TA, KEY, and ACO.X, and potential quarterly misses from Renewables broadly, ALA, and CU ... Pipelines. During the second quarter of 2023, pipeline and midstream stocks (down 0.7 per cent) underperformed both the S&P/TSX Composite (up 1.1 per cent) and their U.S. counterparts (up 5.2 per cent) for the fourth consecutive quarter. While macro factors drove part of the negative sentiment (i.e., rising interest rates, USD F/X translation, and lower commodity prices), we believe idiosyncratic catalysts were the key driver of relative underperformance, esp. for PPL and index heavyweight ENB. KEY was (once again) the top performer among midstream names in Q2 and PPL was the relative laggard”

***

RBC Capital Markets’ global equity research team published their Canadian Equity Chart book to set their clients up for the rest of 2023,

“Resilient economic growth and sticky inflation are pressuring central banks to push interest rates higher, even as headwinds from higher prices and debt payments build. RBC Economics expects GDP to post small declines in H2/2023 in Canada and the US. Globally, we share our US Equity Strategy team’s view that the market will likely be characterized by choppy conditions over the next few quarters, as overall, the backdrop for equities is filled with conflicting crosscurrents amidst uncertainty regarding a transition in Fed policy and the onset of a challenging economy, a bumpy moderation in inflation, and a recovery in earnings sentiment since the start of the year … Higher capital ratios for the Canadian banks may result in lower ROEs and hence potentially hurt bank valuations in the longer run, in our view…

***

BofA Securities published the results of their monthly survey of global portfolio managers and uncovered “fearflation,”

“July BofA Global FMS [fund manager survey] sentiment remains bearish…net 60 per cent of investors expect weaker global growth, biggest UW [underweight] of commodities since May’20, FMS cash level up to 5.3 per cent from 5.1 per cent … Ex. US tech, investor ‘fear’ still greater than ‘greed,’ ‘Fearflation’ still positive risk assets… EPS expectations least pessimistic since Feb’22…global EPS forecast to rise small 0.5 per cent next 12 months; asked impact of AI … 42 per cent say higher profits, 1 per cent say more jobs, 16 per cent say higher profits & jobs, 29 per cent say neither… On Crowds & Contrarians: ‘long Big Tech’ (59 per cent) most crowded trade, then ‘long Japan’ (14 per cent); big short-cover in US stocks (from 44 per cent to 10-per-cent UW); 1st UW Eurozone year-to-date; biggest OW global industrials since Feb’22; biggest drop in healthcare since Jan’21; contrarians would go long commodities, banks, REITs & short tech, industrials, Japan’ "

***

Diversion: “The root cause of the [California] homelessness crisis” – The Atlantic

Tweet of the Day: