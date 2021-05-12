BMO asks if we’re facing ‘That ’70s Show, for inflation’

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
BofA Securities U.K.-based strategist Felix Tran published an encyclopedia-length series of reports on the future of labour entitled Robo Sapiens: Future of Work Primer.
It begins with a fascinating series of observations and forecasts,
“We believe humans can collaborate with and work alongside robots, rather than be displaced by them, and that technology can create more jobs than it destroys. By 2025 alone the WEF thinks automation will add 12 million net new jobs with robots eliminating 85mn jobs but creating 97mn new ones. Other grounds for optimism include: (1) 65% of children starting school today will work in jobs that have not been invented yet; (2) ‘new’ collar jobs will be generated from well-placed thematic sectors like healthcare, renewables, new mobility or even moonshot technologies and (3) we might actually be more productive and have more leisure time if robots can relieve us of more mundane, repetitive everyday tasks. We have identified $14tn in market cap of enablers for the future of work. Technology, industrials and medtech are some key beneficiaries. We also see opportunities in education and the upskilling/retraining of workers by corporates. Conversely, commercial real estate/offices and legacy transport are some of the sectors facing headwinds.”
The speed at which U.S. inflation pressure is building is a bit concerning, as BMO chief economist Doug Porter notes in That 70s Show, for Inflation? ,
“The net share of U.S. small business reporting that they are raising prices rose to 36% in April. Not only is that up 10 ppts in a single month, but it’s also the highest reading on this metric since the first half of 1981. (That sound you just heard was a big “gulp”, from those who know their economic history.) Quick recap: Widespread and rapid rises in commodity prices , businesses hiking prices at fastest pace in 40 years, gas line-ups . All of this just as the U.S. is about to report April CPI, with the headline gain above 3.5%, and core punching above 2%. The Fed wanted some inflation; ask and ye shall receive "
Also from BofA, the monthly report from the company’s U.S. Research Investment Committee, led by Jared Woodard, presented “three trades for a brave new world.”
“Financials, which remain the most attractive sector based on our growth & inflation outlook. Banks stand to benefit from a rebound in consumer and commercial borrowing and from higher interest rates; while if the economic path is bumpier than expected, financial companies can use their strong balance sheets to return capital via buybacks & dividends… Tech hardware and tech-heavy industrials will be important if, as we expect, productivity & capex become dominant themes in the near future. Technology is changing every sector, not just official “tech”… [U.S.] Mid-caps, which are unjustly overlooked: they have generated 39% of the total US market returns and 31% of the EPS, but get just 5% of the inflows. We recently updated our ETF ratings for large- and mid-cap index ETFs (see report: ETF Ratings – Size, 10 May 2021), and our top mid-cap picks are the Schwab US MidCap ETF … and the Vanguard MidCap ETF.
Tweet of the Day:
I have tweeted this chart one too many times now but it is true globally that the elasticity of GDP to lockdown stringency has fallen over time, which to me suggests that economies have adapted quite a lot to operating with restrictions in place. pic.twitter.com/6YmjoaiobA— Thomas Dvorak (@thomdvorak) May 12, 2021
