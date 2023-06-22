Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO chief investment strategist Brian Belski discussed the “increasingly negative cloud” over Canadian financial stocks,

“Driven primarily by a weak earnings season, an increasingly negative cloud has been hovering over Canadian Financials – especially, but not limited to the sector’s longer-term earnings outlook. However, our work suggests negative sentiment is reaching extreme levels which we believe is likely setting up an opportunity for more patient/longer-term investors to gradually increase exposure to the sector. From our perspective, Financials have priced in a significant amount of earnings uncertainty and have historically been a strong income sector, with yields firmly above long-term interest rates, alongside dividend growth that has proven to be consistent and stable. Be that as it may, consensus earnings uncertainty coupled with elevated volatility primarily originating from U.S. regional banks likely set the stage for Canadian Financials to ‘sputter’ a bit in terms of price performance, let alone investor sentiment. As such, we believe investors should remain highly selective and focus on companies with diversified balance sheets, strong U.S. platforms, and modest expectations – especially within the banks”

For individual stocks, Mr. Belski deferred to analyst Sohrab Movahedi, who has “outperform” ratings on National Bank of Canada, Canadian Western Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

J.P. Morgan’s 2023 Mid-Year Outlook features a cautious approach on U.S. equities,

“US: In equities, absent pre-emptive Fed easing (vs. Fed dots that imply two more hikes by year-end), we expect a more challenging macro backdrop for stocks in 2H, with softening consumer trends at a time when equities have re-rated sharply. Given that multiple expansion is the main driver of performance year-to-date (P/E has expanded by 14 per cent while pricing power is starting to erode and NTM [next 12-month] estimates have fallen by 3 per cent), we see unattractive risk-reward for equities and increasing investor complacency ahead of our expectation that the business cycle will further decelerate in 2H, with an onset of a recession likely in 4Q23/1Q24 … Beneath the surface, equity leadership was very narrow until June. Month to date, broadening is evident, with Cyclical plays staging a recovery, but the question is whether this will have fundamental legs, beyond the short squeeze. For this to happen, we believe one will need to see a meaningful China stimulus, rising bond yields for the right reasons and a rebound in manufacturing PMIs, but our view is that these are unlikely”

In a separate BMO report, senior economist Robert Kavcic explained the importance of the bottoming housing markets to inflation data, and why the Bank of Canada is paying attention,

“New house prices rose ever -so -slightly in May, according to StatCan’s index. The size of the move (up 0.08per cent for the house -only component) isn’t as important as the direction, which is now positive for the first time since the correction began last year. This flows directly into the CPI, and suggests that all major aspects of shelter (choppy utilities aside) are again inflationary. Rents are pushing steadily higher; mortgage interest costs are reflecting past rate hikes; replacement cost is again rising; and ‘other’ expenses such as real estate fees are also on the rise with an upturn in resale prices. This just highlights again why the Bank of Canada likely saw positive momentum in housing as a reason to hop off the bench and raise rates”

