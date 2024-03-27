Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO chief strategist Brian Belski believes U.S. small and mid-cap socks are set to outperform,

“Although small- and mid-cap stocks have delivered above-average, double-digit gains over the past year, the performance has been unable to keep up with the torrid pace set by their large-cap counterparts. Although relative underperformance has generally intensified over the past several months, March 2024 month-to-date trends suggest that a bottom may be forming. From our perspective, both groups have been unfairly punished and we continue to see this relative weakness as a buying opportunity for investors especially considering the fundamental underpinnings for the group. However, given our expectation for price choppiness throughout the remainder of the year, we continue to advocate a highly selective approach when it comes to portfolio positioning within the SMID-cap space and, as a result, are highlighting our US SMID-Cap portfolio’

The recommended stocks (which include one domestic company) are Arch Resources Inc., Bunge Global SA, Constellation Energy Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp., Centerpoint Energy Inc., CubeSmart, DoorDash Inc., Dayforce Inc., Dynatrace Inc., Entegris Inc., Exelixis Inc., Louisiana-Pacific Corp., Open Text Corp., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Ross Stores Inc., RPM International Inc., Snap Inc., US Foods Holdinq Corp.

Citi foreign exchange strategist Daniel Tabon is recommending the Canadian dollar versus the U.S. dollar (in the form of shorting USDCAD) for a trade,

“We will continue to look for USD bounces as opportunities for shorts into Q2. In the meantime, CHFJPY downside could get traction as MoF intervention concerns increase … The Fed last week was dovish, especially Powell’s presser (in line with our expectations). We had wanted to sell USD on strength into FOMC, and we went short USDCAD after the meeting (spot ref 1.3585 at 5:15 PM ET March 26). Our bias remains to be short USD into Q2 given two potential drivers: (i) seasonal weakness in US data in Q2 and (ii) improving global manufacturing PMIs pointed to a cyclical bounce. A dovish Fed further helps this view … we may need to be patient before any USD sell-off begins. If relative central bank expectations are driving markets, we may remain in a low vol regime where different meeting date pricing remains in a tight range. Currently, market focus remains on timing for the first cut and cumulative cuts for this year, and these are once again highly correlated”

National Bank strategist Stéfane Marion described the decline in domestic businesses,

“With the Bank of Canada maintaining a relatively hawkish stance on forward guidance compared to other central banks, here is something to consider. According to just-released data from Statistics Canada, the number of business closures rose to a multi-year high of 45,845 in December 2023, while new business openings fell to a 5-month low. As a result, the number of active businesses fell to 929,000 during the month, down 0.2% from a year earlier. As today’s Hot Chart shows, outside of the COVID recession, this is the first annual decline in the number of active businesses since 2017. Back then, however, the bulk of the weakness was concentrated in energy-producing provinces. This was not the case in December. As shown, eight out of ten provinces reported an annual decline in the number of active businesses in their respective territories. Outside of the COVID recession, this is the worst diffusion since at least 2016. Given the current level of interest rates, the situation is unlikely to improve in the coming months. That’s why we see Canada’s unemployment rate near 7% by the end of the year”

