BMO director buys big

Bank of Montreal director Don M. Wilson III is not just any insider. He is a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief risk officer. As BMO stock was tumbling March 16, he spent more than $1-million buying shares. It was a notable buy that caught our attention not only because of the insider’s familiarity with banking risks, but also because he is a U.S.-based insider. In 2019, the United States made up about 28 per cent of BMO’s reported income. Earlier on March 10, another director bought 13,000 shares at $73.88.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.