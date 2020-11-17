 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

BMO highlights Canada’s hottest (and coolest) housing markets

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BoA Securities' widely-read fund manager survey produced results so bullish it made me nervous from a contrarian perspective,

“Global growth & profit optimism at 20-year high; big majority (66%) now say macro in ‘early-cycle' phase, not recession; small majority of CIOs still want CEOs to improve balance sheet (47%), but desire for capex (the 2021 key to sustained economic recovery) on the rise (38%) … all-time high in FMS investors expecting a steeper yield curve (73%); allocation to equities (net overweight 46%) highest since Jan’18 and close to extreme bullish (i.e. >50%); allocation to cash (net 7%) lowest since Apr'15 … Nov FMS [fund manager survey] shows unambiguous rotation to EM, small cap, value, banks, funded by lower allocation to cash, bonds, staples”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB B of A: Fund manager survey getting * too* bullish” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“Investors in ‘full bull’ mode as vaccine hopes run high: BofA survey” - Globe Investor

***

BMO economist Shelly Kaushik highlights new data showing Canada’s hottest housing markets,

“The MLS Home Price Index (HPI) for October highlights some key trends coming out of the pandemic-era economy and the resulting shift to working from home. The housing market has certainly benefitted from this shift, with October’s HPI up 10.9% y/y nationwide. We’ve also seen a move away from larger urban centres: the top five performers are smaller towns in southern Ontario, all within a few hours' drive from Toronto or Ottawa. In fact, Ottawa (+22.4% y/y) and Greater Montreal (+15.7% y/y) are the only big cities to outperform the national aggregate in October (the other outperformers include small- to mid-sized Ontario cities, the Toronto suburbs of Mississauga and Oakville-Milton, and Greater Moncton). The other big cities are lagging, with the energy-dependent cities of Edmonton (+1.5% y/y) and Calgary (+0.3% y/y) rounding out the bottom”

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: Canada’s hottest housing markets” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

Morgan Stanley has added some detail to their bullish global outlook for 2021, providing their top cross-asset long/short trade ideas,

"Long Russell 2000 vs. S&P 500: We continue to believe that this cycle is more ‘normal’ than it seems, preferring to own exposure in early-cycle outperformers, one of which is owning small-caps over large-caps. Small-caps typically lead coming out of a recession. An expectation for more fiscal stimulus measures would likely be more supportive for small businesses … Long US Financials: Our US equity strategists view financials as a high-quality cyclical sector that should offer relative upside as an early-cycle outperformer. Coming out of a recession, we think it pays to buy stocks with lowest expectations … Long MSCI India vs. MSCI EM: Our economists see a strong recovery for India amid favorable global/domestic financial conditions, with India positioned to pick up manufacturing FDI [foreign direct investment] amid global value chain diversification, while structural reforms delivered through 2020 (including tax, land and labor reforms) leave our strategists more optimistic'

“@SBarlow_ROB MS: Top macro trade ideas for 2021” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Newsletter: “Exponential growth in offshore wind power revenues ahead: Citi” – Globe Investor

Data: “The highest yielding stocks on the TSX, plus risk data” – Inside the Market

Story continues below advertisement

Diversion: “Almost one in five people who have had covid-19 go on to be diagnosed with a mental illness within three months of testing positive. Anxiety disorders, insomnia, and dementia were the most common diagnoses.” – M.I.T. Technology Review

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies