BMO on Canada’s housing affordability crisis: It’s demand not supply, part 2

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
BMO economist Robert Kavcic continues to emphasize that while a shortage of housing supply has been an issue for the domestic market previously, it’s a massive surge in demand right now that’s causing an affordability crisis,
" We just saw March housing starts post a massive print above 300k annualized, which is well beyond anything we’ve seen going back through the post-war era. True, there’s some seasonal quirkiness, especially in the winter/early-spring, but even smoothing out the last 12 months of raw starts data, Canada is building in-line with the highs seen in the 1970s and mid1980s, driven by population growth. There’s also a long-running compositional issue (i.e., lots of condos, not enough single-detached) but that is by design thanks to development policy going back more than a decade (namely in Ontario). All told, there is a good amount of resale supply; and we’re building a lot of homes. Demand is just swallowing it all up…”
I should add that economist Mike Moffatt is really irritated by these BMO reports, having detailed a chronic lack of housing supply in Ontario at length.
“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: “there is a good amount of resale [housing] supply; and we’re building a lot of homes. Demand is just swallowing it all up…” – (research excerpt) Twitter
“The simple explanation is that population growth caused Ontario real-estate prices to boom before the pandemic. Here’s the more complex answer” – Mike Moffatt, Medium
***
Scotiabank strategist Hugo Ste-Marie raised his targets on both Canadian and U.S. stocks Tuesday (my emphasis),
“Our regression model pegs TSX EPS at C$1,130 (up 43 per cent year-over-year) in 2021 and C$1,262 (+12% YOY) in ’22. As we indicated in the past, TSX EPS exhibits a high degree of cyclicality, and a strong recovery in global growth and commodity prices should propel earnings materially higher. We take our year-end target up to 21,100 (from 19,200). It’s easier to see upside potential for the TSX (relative to the S&P 500), with much less demanding valuation metrics. S&P 500. Based on our model, S&P 500 EPS should come in around US$176 (+25% YOY) in 2021, and reach US$200 (+14%) in 2022.”
“@SBarlow_ROB Scotiabank: “It’s easier to see upside potential for the TSX (relative to the S&P 500), with much less demanding valuation metrics”' – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Citi analyst Oliver Nugent connected the dots between the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors with a surge in demand for specific commodities in the second half of 2021,
“The global chip shortage is affecting autos and consumer goods output and we introduce new global automotive production vs sales trackers to navigate the impact, which we expect will peak in May. This follows years of automotive de-stocking which has already taken inventories to near historical lows. The end to automotive de-stocking and eventual restock during 2H’21 is expected to be very bullish for the PGMs [ the platinum group of metals] demand, particularly palladium, as well as copper and aluminium (to a lesser degree) … We highlight that the ‘Super’ part of the copper Supercycle is now, rather than 5 years from now, and we upgrade our already bullish palladium 0-3 month point price forecast to $3,200/oz (from $3,000/oz). Copper end-use consumption is running at record high levels relative to mine supply now, according to our proprietary end use work. This record high ‘call on scrap’ is unlikely to be met over the next 6-9 months, resulting in the largest refined deficits since 2003/04′
“@SBarlow_ROB Citi: Semiconductor shortage --> auto destocking --> metals rally” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Newsletter: “Sixteen ways to invest in the high-potential medical tech sector” – Globe Investor
Diversion: The U.S. National Public Radio investigation of the SolarWinds network hack is terrifying throughout, “A ‘Worst Nightmare’ Cyberattack: The Untold Story Of The SolarWinds Hack” – NPR
Tweet of the Day:
Iron ore future... pic.twitter.com/59KYUL4iuj— jeroen blokland (@jsblokland) April 20, 2021
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.