 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Citi adjusts top picks list in red-hot U.S. small cap sector

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BofA Securities commodity strategist Michael Widmer is raising price forecasts on a host of commodities,

“Having been bullish most mined commodities in 2020, we expect prices to rally further from here on 3 macro themes 1) stimulus, 2) reflation and 3) rebound of the global economy. Hence, we lift price forecasts especially for copper, which we see averaging $9,500/t ($4.31/lb) in 4Q21 [up 15 per cent from previous estimate, current price US$8009/t] , with the market likely flipping into a deficit, as inventories are low. Similarly, we are reinforcing our view that iron ore should stay higher for longer so prices are set to average $135/t this year, compared to our previous expectation of $100/t; that said, 2021 will likely be split into two halves, with a stronger 1H likely followed by a weaker end to the year. Meanwhile, as the economy rebounds and nominal rates have violently pushed higher, gold has struggled. These headwinds are unlikely to abate until 1) inflations moves higher or 2) the Fed ultimately signals a cap to rates. We still see the yellow metal rally back above $2,000/oz.”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB BoA now even more bullish on copper, iron ore” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

U.S. small cap stocks have been on fire lately, outperforming the S&P 500 by 21 per cent and the S&P/TSX Composite’s US$ return by 17 per cent.

Citi analyst Scott Chronert’s reshuffling of his top picks list in the small and mid cap U.S. stock universe sector is thus more relevant,

“We are adding Upwork (UPWK), Rackspace Technology (RXT) and Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to our SMID Focus List. One ongoing stock selection theme of ours has emphasized a focus on companies augmenting/optimizing their business models to a “new normal”. The additions to this list are meant to provide exposure to post pandemic trends that are set to stay for the longer term. To make room for the additions, we remove Chart Industries (GTLS), Change Healthcare (CHNG) and Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) from the Focus List. GTLS and EPAY remain Buy-rated by Citi; CHNG is Neutral-rated.”

There’s a link to the full table of picks below. Some of the better-known names include Oshkosh, Pulte Group, Polaris Inc., Logitech International, Dropbox, Jabil and H.B. Fuller Company

“@SBarlow_ROB New names added to Citi’s top picks for U.S. small and mid-cap” – (table) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

***

BMO economists detailed the TSX’s “Road to Recovery,”

“The TSX pushed above pre-COVID levels for the first time last week (to record territory) … it took Canadian stocks almost 11 months to reclaim late February 2020 levels, or roughly twice as long as the S&P 500… part of this reflects the fact that Canada doesn’t carry a lot of weight in sectors that were really working early in the pandemic. While the TSX is trailing the S&P 500 by roughly 12 ppts versus a year ago, performance over the past three months has been almost perfectly in-line. This reflects better momentum in two heavyweight (for Canada) sectors. Banks have benefited from vaccine optimism and a steeper yield curve. At the same time, a rally in oil prices has lifted energy stocks again. The reality is that the TSX really can’t sustain any kind of momentum unless these two sectors are working—and they are doing so right now.”

BofA’s commodity forecast hikes noted above, if accurate, won’t hurt the TSX’s relative performance either.

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO details the TSX’s Road to Recovery” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

Also from Citi, an interest update on green hydrogen,

“Siemens Energy and Siemens Gamesa have announced via Reuters that they are collaborating on producing an offshore wind turbine that produces green hydrogen inside the turbine… we see the announcement as supportive for sentiment for both, and reiterate our Buy ratings on either name. We would expect Siemens Energy to relatively react more to the announcement … The project is reportedly “supported by the German government,” though again details on what this means remain unknown … The new product would lead to a quite different approach to producing green hydrogen: instead of transporting electricity onshore via a power cable for producing hydrogen on the coast, the new product would instead require directly transporting hydrogen onshore.”

“@SBarlow_ROB C: “Siemens Energy and Siemens Gamesa have announced via Reuters that they are collaborating on producing an offshore wind turbine that produces green hydrogen inside the turbine.” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Newsletter: “Big tech no longer stock market darlings” – Globe Investor

Diversion: “RNA Vaccines And Their Lipids” – Sciencemg.org

Story continues below advertisement

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies