 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

BMO predicts big gains ahead for the TSX and S&P 500

Darcy Keith
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

BMO Capital Markets’ chief investment strategist Brian Belski, one of the Street’s more reliably bullish prognosticators, doesn’t believe skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and spreading lockdowns will get in the way of the equity market’s upward trajectory.

On Thursday, he released his 2021 market outlook, setting a year-end S&P 500 target of 4,200 - a more than 17% rise from current levels. For the S&P/TSX Composite index, he set a target of 19,500, a rise of more than 15% that would bring it to record highs.

The forecasts have some assumptions built in. Most notably, they are contingent on one or more effective vaccines becoming publicly available sometime during the first half of next year. Plus, they assume there will be at least one more round of fiscal stimulus in the U.S. amounting to US$1-trillion or so.

Story continues below advertisement

“We remain optimistic and expect another year of double-digit gains as the economy and society slowly transition back to normal. As such, we forecast that the S&P 500 will rise +15% (from our 3,650 2020 year-end target) and reach 4,200 by 2021 year end,” Mr. Belski said in a note.

Key to his forecasts are that interest rates will remain historically low for the foreseeable future, which would allow for higher-than-normal market multiples when it comes to price to earnings. The bullish view is also very dependent on massive fiscal and monetary action in the U.S., which will “add another layer of strong support for continued stock market gains.”

On the earnings front, he forecasts earnings per share of US$175 for the S&P 500 in 2021, an almost 35% jump from the pandemic depressed 2020 level. He forecasts $1,100 for 2021 S&P/TSX earnings per share, an over 40% jump from 2020.

“Our expectation assumes that companies will build on the earnings recovery displayed in recent quarters, as more areas of the economy adapt and get closer to normal levels of activity throughout the year. In addition, we also believe current consensus earnings expectations are too conservative, setting up the potential for significant upward surprise in the coming quarters – similar to how the recently reported 3Q has transpired,” he said.

His forecasts for the TSX assume that the oil price remains range bound, with U.S. crude prices averaging US$50 per barrel or lower, and that gold on average remains above US$1,800 an ounce.

For the Canadian market, he also made these following sector recommendation changes:

-Communication Services to Market Weight from Overweight

Story continues below advertisement

-Consumer Discretionary to Overweight from Market Weight

-Consumer Staples to Market Weight from Overweight

-Industrials to Overweight from Market Weight

-Health Care to Market Weight from Underweight

-Real Estate to Underweight from Market Weight

-Utilities to Underweight from Market Weight

Story continues below advertisement

Why is he recommending investors lighten up on the utility sector - a favourite of dividend investors? Primarily it’s tied to his belief interest rates can only go up from here.

“Utilities is the most classic rate-sensitive sector, posting its best relative performance when interest rates are declining sharply and underperforming when interest rates start to stabilize and creep higher,” he explained. “As such, rising yields, low organic growth and high payout ratios are a tough combination. Areas to focus on would be renewables and non-regulated utilities.”

By contrast, consumer discretionary stocks are one of the first basket of stocks to rise during an economic recovery, and industrials will gain strength as manufacturing and other readings of the economy improve, he says.

“Given the strong cyclicality of the sector, strong profitability and cash generation, we are Overweight (on industrials) and believe investors should focus on the rails, select manufacturers, and waste companies – especially those leveraged to the U.S.,” he said.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies