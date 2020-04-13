Morgan Stanley analyst: ‘We believe the path to re-opening the economy is going to be long’

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
An OPEC-led agreement to cut production won’t be enough to halt the slide in crude prices according to Goldman Sachs,
“Goldman Sachs said on Sunday that the deal between major oil producers to cut output by nearly 10 million barrels per day is ‘historic yet insufficient,’ … The investment bank still expects oil prices to fall in coming weeks as storage fills rapidly”
Bank of Montreal strategist Brian Belski believes concerns about Canadian REIT distribution yields are overdone,
“No doubt prolonged government-mandated shutdowns pose a significant cash flow risk to tenants and ultimately REITs. However, unlike a potentially lower for longer oil price environment, these shutdowns ARE still temporary … the ultimate longer-term impact remains unknown, but cash flow will return from these deeply depressed levels. Furthermore, Real Estate has a meaningfully lower payout ratio than the Energy sector and much lower payout ratio than the sector had heading into the 2008/09 recession”
Morgan Stanley biotech analyst Matthew Harrison has been doing the COVID-19 modelling for the research firm.
In the “Sunday Start” report, Mr. Harrison provided some useful perspective for investors regarding the timing of an economic and market recovery,
“We believe the path to re-opening the economy is going to be long … we expect the coastal regions, led by New York, to peak … over the next 3-5 days. However, we expect the rest of the country to follow slowly, trailing the coasts by around three weeks. While this “second” peak is unlikely to be as severe as the first (~10,000-15,000 daily new cases versus 30,000-35,000 in the first peak), it means the US outbreak will have a very long tail. This much longer tail would put the US time to peak at ~4x China and 2x Italy, driven by the slow uptake of social distancing measures and lack of robust testing … This would put an initial US reopening on track for mid-to-late May at the earliest.”
BofA Securities global economist Ethan Harris is also warning investors not to expect a quick recovery from the health crisis,
“In our view, V-shaped optimists have forgotten a basic lesson of the business cycle. Recessions can be triggered by a variety of shocks—surging oil prices, central bank inflation fighting popping bubbles and now a health crisis—but the recession continues well after the initial shock fades. This is because the drop in activity triggers a nasty feedback loop in the economy that overwhelms the policy easing. A two- or three-month shutdown will leave lasting scars on confidence. Economies will re-open to a greatly diminished demand environment, with high saving rates and very low discretionary spending. This argues for a U-shaped recovery and a persistent, large output gap.”
Deutsche Bank strategist George Saravelos has declared the end of the free market,
“There is no such thing as a free market anymore. All developed central banks have cut rates to zero and buying trillions of assets. Inflation is very low. A global liquidity trap may be in the making. In a world of international yield curve control and administered asset prices, what does that mean for FX? … In a matter of weeks policymakers have become a backstop for private-sector credit markets. At the extreme, central banks could become permanent command economy agents administering equity and credit prices, aggressively subduing financial shocks . It would be a bi-polar world of financial repression with high real economy volatility but very low financial volatility. A “zombie” market.”
Diversion: “What Einstein May Have Gotten Wrong” – The Atlantic (older, but new to me)
