Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO chief strategist Brian Belski finds underlying value in TSX stocks versus the S&P 500,

“It may appear as if the TSX does not have the same resilience as the S&P 500, our work disagrees with this notion when we more deeply examine the data. In fact, we uncovered that the TSX is showing much broader equity performance than many investors realize. Indeed, despite the sharp underperformance of the float weight [conventional market-cap weighted], the S&P/TSX equally weighted index is outperforming the S&P 500 equally weighted index, highlighting the concentration of performance of the U.S. mega-caps in the S&P 500 … Interestingly, the S&P/TSX excluding the Big 3 sectors, is up 9.3 per cent year to date, outperforming the TSX and much closer to the S&P 500 returns. While the broader performance discrepancy between the TSX and the U.S. may persist in the short term as investors continue to chase the U.S. mega-caps, we continue to believe Canada offers investors strong relative value, cash generation and stability. Yes, from our perspective we believe the focus on US mega-caps has left many areas with strong underlying fundamentals (like Canada) largely ignored”

“BMO: underlying value in TSX versus S&P 500″ –(research excerpt) Twitter

***

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Geoffrey Kwan reports that stress has yet to appear in the domestic mortgage sector,

“Q1/23 results in the mortgage insurance industry demonstrate delinquency rates continue to remain low helped by low unemployment rates and positive economic growth... Bigger picture, uncertainty remains elevated regarding our near-term outlook for mortgage loan growth and mortgage loan losses, reflecting employment data remaining healthy (or at least not negative); economic data continues to show signs of softening; and there isn’t enough evidence yet of the impact to the housing and mortgage market from higher mortgage rates … In Q1/23, just 12 per cent of originations were variable rate, a significant decline quarter-over-quarter from 33 per cent in Q4/22 and the recent peak of 49 per cent in Q1/22. At least 80 per cent of originations in each province were fixed rate in Q1/23 and of note, Ontario has been the consistent and significant outlier in recent years of having the lowest percentage of high LTV borrowers taking a fixed rate using CMHC (81 per cent in Q1/23 vs. 85 per cent the next lowest and in Q1/22, 25 per cent in Q1/22 vs. 45 per cent the next lowest)”

***

Citi’s U.S. economists expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates today, an out of consensus call,

“Core CPI rose 0.44 per cent in May, in line with our and consensus expectations for 0.4 per cent month-over-month rounded ... Used car prices were stronger than expected, and should still decline in coming months, but core services prices excluding rents and OER [owner’s equivalent rent] rise 0.24 per cent month-over-month compared to 0.11 per cent in April. While details can vary month-to-month, core inflation by a number of measures has been at or above 5 per cent for two years. Despite markets pricing very little chance of a rate hike by the Fed tomorrow, we maintain our base case for a 25bp hike. If the Fed does ‘skip’ a hike in June (a difficult decision to communicate as growth, inflation, and policy rate forecasts are very likely to be revised higher), we would expect some hawkish surprise at some point as underlying inflation remains stably too strong.”

***

