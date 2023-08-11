Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO chief investment strategist Brian Belski recommended income-based strategies in Canadian equity markets:

“We remain steadfast in our view that Canadian equities offer strong relative value, cash generation and stability as global markets continue the process of normalization. While Canadian equities have struggled to outperform their neighbor to the south year-to-date, our work shows there is still many areas in Canada that are being rewarded and likely to continue to outperform in the back half of the year. From our perspective, along with value and GARP strategies … income-based strategies are also well positioned to outperform and offer increased stability during periods of heightened economic uncertainty. In fact, the TSX has seen cash generation reach record levels in 2023, resulting in record levels of distributions in the form of both dividends and share buybacks. These are trends we expect to continue in the second half of the year.”

Mr. Belski referred to his North American Dividend Growth Portfolio for income ideas. The outperform-rated Canadian companies on the list are BCE Inc., Telus Corp., Restaurant Brands International, TC Energy Corp., Brookfield Corp., National Bank of Canada, Canadian National Railway, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. and Emera Inc.

Scotiabank strategist Hugo Ste-Marie detailed the breakout in the energy sector:

“Abating recession fears, along with solid demand and geopolitical/supply concerns, have all conspired to lift the energy complex sharply. WTI (US$84) is up almost 20% QTD and nat gas prices (US$2.97) +7% ... If those energy prices are sustained, we expect Energy Q3/23 EPS forecasts to be revised higher… current spot prices are trading above the sell-side average price forecasts of US$75 for Q3. The good news is that technicals have also improved … oil prices finally pierced the upper end of their range (US$81) earlier this week. The breakout bodes well, with the next key level to watch standing around US$93 … "

Mr. Ste-Marie did not mention individual stocks in the report, but I can point out that Scotiabank analyst Jason Bouvier has outperform ratings on Imperial Oil Ltd., Crescent Point Energy Corp., MEG Energy Corp. and Ovintiv Inc.

BofA Securities investment strategist Michael Hartnett’s succinct weekly report included some details on global investors de-risking their fixed income portfolios:

“3% CPI, UST [U.S. Treasuries] annualizing record >$206bn inflows, China deflation yet 10-year yield >4% ... debt, fiscal, labor, geopolitics …cost of capital ain’t falling without hard recession, and stocks suddenly stuck. Weekly Flows: $20.5bn to cash, $6.9bn to bonds, $1.5bn to stocks, $0.7bn from gold. Flows to Know: Cash: strong inflows … $145bn QTD, faster inflows than in Q2, Treasuries: strong inflows … $127bn YTD (annualizing record $206bn); Credit: largest outflow from HY bonds in 12 weeks ($1.2bn); EM: biggest debt outflow in 6 weeks ($1.2bn), largest equity inflow since Apr’23 ($6.0bn – Chart 5); Healthcare: largest inflow since Apr’23 ($1.4bn).”

Diversion: I was wrong about trigger warnings – The Atlantic