Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

The outlook for Canadian banks is less positive than usual thanks to an expected economic slowdown and falling mortgage demand.

Still, to have Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman entitled a research report The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves): Why Credit is the Key Risk for Banks in 2023 is still a bit shocking,

“Our base case for 2023 continues to see the Canadian banks muddle through a mild recession as a challenging year for revenue growth is not expected to spill over into a ‘recession-style’ spike in loan loss provisions despite rapidly rising rates. That relatively benign macro outlook underpins our EPS estimates for F2023, and we believe Street numbers as well. However, it also means that the outlook for credit is in fact the key risk to bank estimates for the year ahead … Our analysis shows that on average there is about 10 per cent downside to numbers if PCL ratios end up double our current estimates. Furthermore, even if PCL [provisions for credit losses] ratios move up to where they were during the worst financial crisis the world has seen since the Great Depression all the banks we cover would still be profitable and their earnings would be more than sufficient to cover their current dividend payouts … Our base case assumes that the group average PCL ratio more than doubles from 2022 to 2023, this would still leave it below its historic average”

Mr. Grauman has “outperform” ratings on Bank of Montreal, National Bank of Canada and Royal Bank of Canada.

“Canadians aren’t used to titles like this on domestic bank research reports (Scotiabank)” – (research report) Twitter

***

BMO chief strategist Brian Belski noted weakening Canadian earnings revisions while reaffirming his advice to invest in dividend growth stocks,

“Revision trends remained broadly weak in December, with our models showing 45 per cent of FY1 and FY2 EPS revisions were positive over the last three months, down from 51 per cent seen in the third quarter. Only Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Industrials, and Utilities saw net positive breadth of FY1 and FY2 revisions in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Energy, Financials, and Technology continued to see the breadth of positive revisions near cycle lows, suggesting analysts are trying to get ahead of a potential earnings recession in 2023. From our perspective, a clear trough in broad revision trends could be a strong contrarian positive in the early months of 2023. Both our Consistent Growth and Dividend Growth screens outperformed in December, declining 2.3 per cent and 4.0 per cent, respectively, on a total return basis. This was ahead of the decline of 4.9 per cent for the S&P/TSX on a total return basis. Both screens were rebalanced this month with Consistent Growth adding 10 new names and removing 5 names. The Dividend Growth screen saw 10 names added and 10 names removed.″

The outperform-rated stocks on the dividend growth list (which is really long) are ARC Resources, Algoma Steel Group, Alimentation Couche-Tard, Boardwalk REIT, Birchcliff Energy, Crescent Point Energy, Constellation Software, Dollarama Inc., BRP Inc., Enerplus Corp., Gildan Activewear, Hudbay Minerals, Intact Financial Corp., Interrent REIT, Imperial Oil, Metro Inc., Methanex Corp., Nutrien Ltd., Paramount Resources, Pason Systems, Parex Resources, Stelco Holdings, Tricon Residential, Spin Master Corp., Waste Connections inc., Whitecap Resources and West Fraser Timber.

“BMO’s Canadian Dividend Growth Screen” – (full table) Twitter

***

The global mining research team at RBC Capital Markets made changes to their ‘best ideas’ stock picks list,

“Our view: For Q1/23, we maintain our Fertilizers sector at Overweight,

Base Metals & Energy Transition Metals, Precious Metals and Uranium sectors at Market Weight and decrease our Diversified/Bulk Commodities sector to Underweight from Market Weight. There were two additions to the Best Ideas Portfolio and one deletion - we are adding Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI; JSE: GFI) and Mineral Resources (ASX: MIN) and removing Agnico Eagle (NYSE: AEM; TSX: AEM)”

The stocks on the list are CF Industries, Nutrien, Capstone Copper, First Quantum (disclosure: I own a position), IGO, Ivanhoe Mines, Mincor Resources, Adriatic Metals, Centamin, Endeavour Mining, Northern Star Resources, Regis Resources, Royal Gold, Skeena Resources, SSR Mining, Cameco, Ecora Resources, Champion Iron, Glencore, South32 and Teck Resources.

“Global mining ‘best ideas’ from RBC” – (table) Twitter

***

Diversion: “The Winners and Losers of the 2023 Golden Globes” – The Ringer

Tweet of the Day: