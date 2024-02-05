Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO chief strategist Brian Belski detailed the outperformance of the stocks selected from his dividend growth screen, which includes TSX stocks with free cash flow greater than the dividend yield, and a dividend payout ratio less than the S&P/TSX Composite. The dividend growth stocks returned 1.2 per cent in January, double the benchmark result.

The newest companies in the list are Cameco Corp., First Quantum Minerals, Gildan Activewear, SSR Mining, Suncor Energy and Transalta Corp.

The full list of companies that made it through the screen includes Alamos Gold, ARC Resources Ltd. Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, Baytex Energy Corp., Boyd Group Services Inc., Cogeco Communications Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Cameco Corp., Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd., Constellation Software Inc., Cenovus Energy Inc., Dollarama Inc., BRP Inc., Dundee Precious Metals Inc., Empire Co. Ltd., Enerplus Corp., First Quantum Minerals Ltd., FirstService Corp., Gildan Activewear Inc., Imperial Oil Ltd., Loblaw Cos. Ltd., Metro Inc., MTY Food Group Inc., Methanex Corp., OceanaGold Corp., Pet Valu Holdings Ltd., Pason Systems Inc., Richelieu Hardware Ltd., Russel Metals Inc., SSR Mining Inc., Stantec Inc., Suncor Energy Inc., TransAlta Corp., Tricon Residential Inc., TFI International Inc., Spin Master Corp., Vermilion Energy Inc., Waste Connections Inc., George Weston Ltd., Winpak Ltd., WSP Global Inc., and Sleep Country Canada Holdings, Inc.

***

Scotiabank strategist Hugo Ste-Marie sees the investment backdrop improving but not enough to ‘bet the house’,

“More evidence of macro improvements over the past week, including the massive GDP/payrolls beats and the Fed pivot, played a key role in our more optimistic assessment. We have been telling investors for some time now that the U.S. economy was surprisingly resilient, but recent data shows more than economic resiliency: it shows an economy re-accelerating … While the balance of risks has shifted more positively on the macro side, we don’t feel it’s time to bet the house. Our more bullish macro assessment should be conducive of higher stock prices over time, but discernment is warranted … We tweak our positioning a tad more on the cyclical side, trimming Utilities (down to neutral), Staples (reduce overweight), and gold (underweight) to add modestly to Industrials (up to OW), Discretionary (OW) and Financials (diminish UW). We don’t want to be all in here after such a run, so we maintain OW weighting in Staples and Cash … We are adding ONEX in Financials and RUS in Industrials, while increasing our exposure to DOL, GIL, LNR in Discretionary, GIB/A in Tech, and CP in Industrials. The move comes at the expense of gold (ABX out), Utilities (PPL out) and Staples (EMP/a out)”

***

CIBC economist Avery Shenfeld describes current central bank positioning as ‘Mick Jagger monetary policy’

“The Rolling Stone’s lead singer, who was also a dropout from the London School of Economics, had some important advice for those pondering monetary policy ahead: you can’t always get what you want, but… you get what you need. For different reasons in the US and Canada, recent data should be telling bond market bulls that, right now, they can’t get what they want, which is a quick dose of central bank rate cuts. But other indicators still suggest that, in terms of avoiding a severely negative economic outcome for equities, we’ll still get what we need ... In Canada, November/December GDP data looked a bit brighter than expected, but haven’t countered a picture of an economy that really does need interest rate relief as soon as it can get it. Given the weakness we’ve seen in employment, some of that output bounce was an overdue productivity recovery, and domestic demand indicators are still languishing. If that productivity turn has any legs, it could feed into another slow month for hiring in next week’s Canadian employment figures. The Bank of Canada seems much more focused these days on labour market slack indicators than GDP performance, with productivity swings making it more difficult to track non-inflationary potential output. Relief from high interest rates in Canada will, however, await further evidence that inflation is more confined to rents and mortgage interest”

“The Week Ahead: Mick Jagger monetary policy” – CIBC Economics

***

