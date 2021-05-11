BMO turns even more bullish as robust earnings season prompts rethink of TSX, S&P 500 targets

Heading into 2021, BMO’s chief investment strategist was predicting robust gains for the year ahead for both the TSX and S&P 500, cementing his status as one of Bay Street’s more reliably upbeat prognosticators.
In the wake of the rosy first-quarter earnings season that’s just wrapping up, Brian Belski now thinks he wasn’t bullish enough.
On Tuesday, he raised his year-end targets on both benchmark indexes as he jacked up earnings expectations for the remainder of the year. He now sees the S&P/TSX Composite Index climbing to 20,500 - a full 1,000 points higher than what he envisioned last November, and about 7 per cent above current levels.
With just over half of S&P/TSX companies reporting, first-quarter earnings season has seen more than 60 per cent of them beat the Street’s expectations. By Canadian standards, that’s a “blow-out” quarter, noted Mr. Belski.
Analysts’ earnings estimates for the full year have now been revised higher by 8.5 per cent since the start of 2021, the sharpest upward revision for annual EPS estimates in 20 years. Even more impressive: it’s well ahead of the 5-per-cent downward revision traditionally exhibited over the first four months of the year.
“As a result, it is abundantly clear to us that our original 2021 EPS target is now at risk of being too low, particularly as oil prices have remained well above our base case scenario and the broader recovery has been even sharper than we expected,” Mr. Belski said in a note.
For the S&P 500, he expects the index to end the year at 4,500, up 300 points from his last forecast and 8.6 per cent higher than current levels. The prediction assumes that price multiples will remain above average amid historically low interest rates. He now sees 2021 earnings per share for the U.S. benchmark reaching $190, up 8.6 per cent from his last forecast.
More to come
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.