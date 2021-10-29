Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Citi global strategist Jamie Fahy sees 2022 profit expectations as too high,

“With GDP growth forecasts for 2022 continuing to be downgraded, and inflation forecasts upgraded, EPS expectations now look lofty and future earnings downgrades from bottom-up analysts may be forthcoming. Regional earnings revisions indices are all teetering on negative territory … Q3 earnings season in the U.S. is surprising to the upside. But the macro backdrop now is one where 2022 inflation forecasts are being revised higher, but GDP growth forecasts are moving lower. As a result, Citi global equity strategists believe that this translates into downward revisions for 2022 EPS expectations … The dis-inflationists will argue that supply chain bottlenecks, a lower range for energy and base effects, will all feed a disinflationary narrative by mid-2022. But the counter-argument remains the tight labour market. Surveys continue to show that job openings, actual compensation changes and planned compensation changes are at an all-time high. Increased wage growth is the likely outcome from this. As such, margin compression and lower risk asset returns will be the thematic throughout next year.”

BMO chief strategist Brian Belski continues to forecast higher dividends and other cash distributions by Canadian companies in 2022,

“The S&P/TSX has posted one of the strongest post bear market price surges since 1980, thereby stoking increased banter amongst most Canadian-centric investors of an imminent correction and reversal … While this is certainly a risk, we believe investors should avoid trying to time the market and instead focus on fundamentals, which have outpaced the market during this recovery. Indeed, the Canadian stock market’s recovery has been a fundamentally driven revival, as earnings consistently have exceeded modest expectations, with trailing earnings now broadly above pre-pandemic levels despite persistent supply chain issues … Furthermore, akin to most analysts and investors we interact with, corporations have been broadly cautious throughout the recovery with broad cash preservation strategies exhibited across most sectors. In fact, free cash flow yield has fully rebounded from recession lows, while distributions in the form of both dividends and buybacks have remained depressed. As such, while the recovery has certainly been strong, from a fundamental perspective we see very few areas of concern and believe expanding dividend growth, and cash distributions as the logical next phase of the recovery as we move into 2022″

The report did not include specific investment ideas but did include a chart showing a strong recovery in free cash flow for materials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples and financials.

A research report from Royal Bank economist Claire Fan entitled The Great Canadian Savings Puzzle includes good news and bad news.

On the plus side, the domestic savings rate has jumped higher, debt repayment accelerated and household balance sheets are, on average, healthy. Less positively, this financial health is not evenly distributed among wealth quintiles,

“The increase in household savings during the pandemic has been disproportionately concentrated in higher-income households that tend to spend less of each additional dollar of income. By our estimation, households in the highest income quintile held a little over 30% of overall excess savings, compared to just 10% held by households from the lowest income quintile. That matters when thinking about the amount of the excess savings that will be spent in the near-term.

“Lower income households saw disposable incomes rise the most in percentage terms during the pandemic. But these households are also likely to have already spent much of that income, with many dis-saving (spending more than brought in) for years before the pandemic. By contrast, the highest income households spent 80% of their incomes prior to last year.

“This pattern didn’t change in 2020. Higher-income households that were already saving substantially more merely added to their stockpile. And for the most part, lower income households simply borrowed less for day-to-day use—carrying smaller balances on credit cards. Government income transfers that targeted lower wage workers who lost income have in many cases likely been spent too.”

“The Great Canadian Savings Puzzle” – RBC Economics

Tweet of the Day:

