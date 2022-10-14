Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Domestic mortgage rates continue to surge higher, as BMO senior economist describes,

“With 5-year GoC yields pushing new highs in recent weeks, fixed mortgage rates are moving up again. Most are now slightly above the 5% mark. Meantime, variable rates are still tucked in the 4.5%-to-5% range, but another hike by the BoC later this month will likely take most of those rates above 5% as well. Regardless of if these rates are still “lower than our parents paid in the 80s”, this is a massive amount of tightening to absorb in a short period of time (it’s the change that matters). But, these rates are still negative in real terms (the chart uses the traditional core inflation rate for comparison). Historically, negative real mortgage rates are far too stimuluative (even real rates around zero inflated housing froth after 2015, until the BoC tightened). Notice how deeply negative real mortgage rates were in 2021, when variable rates sat almost 4 ppts below core inflation at one point! That was the gasoline.”

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser published his top picks in a resilient health care sector that has outperformed the S&P 500 by 5.1 per cent during the volatility of the past 30 days,

“Combining our fundamental views with valuation screens and input from MS Strategy and global valuation teams, we expect healthcare stocks to continue to outperform into year end… We highlight 16 top ideas, 4 catch up trades, and 8 stocks that screen as value … MS Strategy team remains constructive on Healthcare into yearend. Our strategists view is based on: (1) the defensive properties of the sector, (2) relative outperformance in periods of slowing growth and during past recessions, (3) attractive valuation trading at 15.6x forward EPS, among the lowest compared to other industries, and (4) favorable risk/reward … our themes guide our investment thesis across all healthcare industries. Product cycle & Innovation (best positioned are AKYA, AMWL, BIIB, CI, DH, EW, ILMN,LLY, REGN, ZTS, TXG), Utilization & Economy (CNC, HUM, MOH), M&A/Capital markets/Activism (CAH, biotech & healthcare innovator companies),and Capital Deployment (ABT, BDX, BSX, CI, CVS, TMO). We also highlight ABBV, ILMN, NTRA and AVTR, the stocks that have underperformed but poised for Catch-up trades … Too cheap to ignore? Based on our “What’s in the Price” screen, conducted in collaboration with the Global Valuation, Accounting & Tax (GVAT) team, the following stocks are meaningfully discounting our estimates of long-term earnings growth: ABBV, CI, AVTR, BAX, DH, NEO, OLK, and XRAY”

In a separate BMO report, chief investment strategist Brian Belski slashed his 2022 target for the S&P/TSX Composite,

“Given the persistent inflationary environment and hawkish central banks, we are reducing our 2022 year-end S&P/TSX price target to a more realistic 21,000 from 24,000 amid a reset of our underlying model assumptions. However, we are slightly increasing our 2022 S&P/TSX EPS target to $1,550 from $1,500 to reflect the strong upward revisions seen in the first half of 2022. While our new price target does not represent a new all-time high for the TSX, it still implies a strong double-digit rally in the fourth quarter and a near 5% gain for calendar year 2022, well ahead of the S&P 500 and most global markets. Indeed, as we have stated all year long and maintain with this update, Canada offers many key points of relative stability as global equity markets re-rate around stubbornly elevated inflation, particularly given the TSX’s strong value proposition and dividend growth potential”

