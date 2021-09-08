 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Top Links

BMO’s ‘consistent growth’ portfolio handily beating the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from the The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian established her forecast for the S&P 500 for 2022, only 2 per cent higher than current levels,

“S&P 500 EPS is up 50% from the COVID trough, and the S&P 500 has doubled. We mark our models to market, but downside risks remain. Sentiment is all but euphoric with our Sell Side Indicator closer to a sell signal than at any point since 2007. Wage/input cost inflation and supply chain shifts are starting to weigh on margins. Interest rate risk is at a record high … Every 10 basis pointincrease in the discount rate [the 10-year Treasury yield] equates to a 4% decline [in equities], all else equal. And valuations leave no margin for error … Our 5-factor framework applied to next year yields muted returns. Our EPS Revisions Model is most bullish (+11% ann. rets), but the (leading) Management Guidance Ratio just dropped. Our Fair Value Model is most tepid (-3.5%) … We’re bullish on the economy; why not stocks? It was the economy. Now it’s the Fed. We’re bullish on the economy; why not stocks? The economy and earnings were the critical drivers of equities pre-GFC; then central banks became the white knight. Pre-GFC, earnings explained 50% of S&P 500 returns vs. 17% post-crisis… If taper means no upside to the S&P 500, tightening would be worse .”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB B of A’s 2022 target for SPX only 2% above current levels” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

BMO chief investment strategist Brian Belski notes that his “consistent growth” Canadian stock portfolio is handily beating the TSX,

“Our Consistent Growth screen outperformed the S&P/TSX in August, gaining a solid 3% compared to the 1.6% total return for the TSX. Furthermore, our Consistent Growth screen saw nine new names added to the screen this month and no names removed. Meanwhile, our Dividend Growth screen underperformed, gaining just 1% on a total return basis… To implement our consistent growth strategy, we screen the S&P/TSX monthly based on the following parameters: Five-year earnings growth volatility lower than the S&P/TSX Composite, Positive one-year change in return on common equity, and FY1 [current fiscal year] EPS growth higher that the S&P/TSX Composite.”

The stocks on the list, in alphabetical order, are ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Aritzia Inc., Artis REIT, BMO, Bank of Nova Scotia, Boyd Group Services Inc., CIBC, Descartes Systems Group Inc., Equitable Group Inc., First Capital REIT, Franco-Nevada Corp., Finning International Inc., goeasy Ltd., Home Capital Group Inc., Inter Pipeline Ltd., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Laurentian Bank, Linamar Corp., Magna International Inc., Martinrea International Inc., National Bank of Canada, New Gold Inc., Power Corp., Richelieu Hardware Ltd., Royal Bank, Shaw Communications Inc., Smartcentres REIT, TD Bank, TFI International Inc., Toromont Industries Ltd., Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and WSP Global Inc.

" @SBarlow_ROB BMO’s ‘consistent growth’ portfolio is handily beating the TSX” – (full table) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

I spent a couple hours reading about renewable natural gas (RNG) Tuesday, which I knew nothing about previously. The process involves collecting waste gasses from landfills and livestock and converting them to usable fuel. An in-depth report from BofA listed a few companies involved in the trend as subjects for further research for investors,

“In utilities, we continue to see UGI Corp. (UGI) and South Jersey (SJI) as the best ways to capture potential upside from RNG expansion. UGI has announced multiple RNG projects to date, and has plans to invest roughly $500M+ in RNG over the next five years. Additionally, the acquisition of GHI Energy in mid-2020 (a modest investment) gives UGI access to the [California subsidized government markets] LC … we believe management is being conservative in their assumptions on return contributions of the credits. Advancement of RNG for SJI continues through its partnership/partial ownership of REV LNG. SJI is developing eight projects at dairy farms for in-service in 2022. We could see a significant step up in earnings and cash flows in ‘22/’23, especially as more targets are reached”

“@SBarlow_ROB Looks like I need to add Renewable Natural Gas to the list of things I need to read more about” – (B of A research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “Everything We’ve Seen in The Matrix: Resurrections’ 180,000 Teasers (So Far)” – Gizmodo

Tweet of the Day:

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies