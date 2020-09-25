 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

BMO’s favourite sector for dividend investors

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO strategist Brian Belski believes that Communications Services is the best domestic sector for dividends and income,

“Despite broad underperformance of high yield sectors over the last 12 months, Communication Services remains our preferred equity income sector in Canada. Overall, despite some near-term growth challenges, we believe Communication Services continues to offer the better risk/reward among the high yielding sectors given the longer-term consistency of the sector. Indeed, valuations are among the best of the equity income sectors, yield is among the highest, and it continues to display consistent dividend growth. Furthermore, while Communication Services and Utilities offer a similar performance profile around changes in interest rates, a more range-bound rate environment tends to favour the Communication Services sector. In fact, our work shows that while Utilities tend to post its best performance during accelerated decline in rates, Communication Services tends to post solid performance when rates are only mildly declining and tends to outperform Utilities during a range-bound interest rate environment.”

BMO’s telecommunications analyst Tim Casey currently has outperform ratings on BCE Inc., Telus Inc., and Rogers Communications Inc.

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO’s Belski likes communications services as best Canadian income sector” – (research excerpt, chart) Twitter

***

Financial Times columnist Gillian Tett highlighted the increasing levels of gloom among global CEOS,

"What probability do you give that there might be a new financial crisis? This month, the number crunchers at Oxford Economics, a research group, asked 162 global businesses this question. Their average answer was 20 per cent over the next two years. That is twice as high as the perceived risk of a second global wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and also, sadly, the probability of an early effective vaccine arriving ... One problem haunting finance, as Carmen Reinhart, chief economist of the World Bank, notes, is that leverage at many institutions was sky-high even before Covid-19. “If you look at financial sector vulnerabilities, in the longer term it is difficult to not be pretty bleak,” she told me during a webinar… “Although banks were not the origin of the crisis, they cannot expect to remain unscathed,” Hyun Song Shin, chief economist of the Bank for International Settlements, has noted. “The immediate liquidity phase of the crisis is [now] giving way to the solvency phase, and banks will undoubtedly bear the brunt.”

“The next financial crisis may be coming soon” – Financial Times (paywall)

***

Michele Robitaille is managing director at Guardian Capital and recently spoke with BNN Bloomberg in a spot called “Dividend Investing in Risky Times,"

“We’ve seen tremendous outperformance from those [utilities companies involved in renewable power] … this is a theme-driven market and ESG is coming more to the forefront … [investors expect] a massive shift away from fossil fuels and renewables have really been the beneficiary … the renewable names have dramatically outperformed the more traditional utilities . So names like Brookfield Renewables, Northland Power and Boralex have done tremendously well in this environment and we believe that’s a trend that’s going to continue.”

“Dividend Investing in Risky Times” – BNN Bloomberg (video)

***

Diversion: “A good citizen’s guide to preparing for the second wave” – Maclean’s

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
