It didn’t take long for Citi U.S. equity strategist Scott Chronert to raise his 2022 S&P 500 target,

“We are increasing our year-end 2022 target for the S&P 500 to 5,100, implying 7% upside from year-end 2021. This compares to our previous 4,900 estimate … With Q4 2021 bottom-up growth expectations near 20%, we anticipate that Q4 strength should support 2022 earnings outlooks, which align with current 8% bottom-up growth assumptions. Further, an early look at 2023 earnings growth suggests solid follow-through… Omicron-variant-related spending pushouts and gradual supply-chain improvement could trigger a 1H ‘22 positive revision pattern. At the same time, although current revision patterns have turned lower, they remain above 50%, implying a positive tailwind to 2022 EPS … peaking inflation rates during Q1, coincident with gradually improving supply chains, and lesser omicron variant impacts could trigger an economic-sensitive rotation similar to early 2021. Thus, there is no change to our tactical preference for Value. This aligns with our sector OW [overweight] in Consumer Discretionary, Financials, Health Care and Industrials, offset by a Tech UW.”

Goldman Sachs U.S. equity strategist notes that while equity markets have been driven by macroeconomic factors – primarily monetary policy – for much of the last decade, that trend appears to have peaked,

“Since peaking in 1H 2020, the return of the typical stock has steadily become less driven by macro factors. In 2021, macro factors still explained 48% of the return for the median stock, slightly above the long-term average of 44% (Exhibit 4). Core mutual funds are slightly more likely to outperform during market environments that are more micro-driven than average.”

Mr. Kostin recommends market sectors with the highest EPS growth and profit margins (others like Mr. Chronert above are looking for a rally in value stocks later in 2022) and that investors avoid sectors with high labour intensity.

BMO chief strategist Brian Belski took a victory lap, noting that his top 15 list of the firm’s top Canadian large cap stock picks outperformed dramatically in December. The list, which he warns is not structured as a portfolio, beat the S&P/TSX Composite by 2.2 per cent, and 14 of 15 names generated positive returns for the month.

The stocks in the list are: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Brookfield Asset Management Inc., BCE Inc., Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Bank of Nova Scotia, CCL Industries Inc., Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., Constellation Software Inc., Emera Inc., Enbridge Inc., Manulife Financial Corp., Magna International Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp. and Waste Connections Inc..

The stock picks did underperform for the entirety of 2021, generating a 20.7-per-cent return versus the benchmark’s 28.1 per cent.

