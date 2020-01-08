BMO’s top Canadian stock picks in favoured telecom, energy and financial sectors

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
The major events overnight – Iran’s launching of missiles towards Iraqi forces bases housing American troops and the tragic crash of an Iran to Ukraine passenger flight – caused a huge drop and then recovery in equity futures.
I’ll leave the reporting on the Middle East political situation to sections of the paper that better know what they’re talking about.
For me, here are the two most important facts for investors:
One, the missile attack looks carefully orchestrated to send a political message of strength to the Iranian people without escalating the situation.
Two, we’ll need clarification on reports that Iran will not be releasing the black box from the plane to outsiders because that sounds really sketchy.
S&P 500 futures pointed to a 7-point rise at the open as of 8:00 a.m. ET.
“'One White House official said the early thinking was the missile strike was a perfunctory move that would let Iran retaliate without incurring a potentially devastating U.S. counter-assault'" – Bloomberg
“Iran will not give black box from crashed Ukrainian airliner to Boeing: Mehr” – Reuters
***
BMO investment strategist Brian Belski published his outlook for domestic markets which included his choices as outperforming industry sectors and top stock picks within each.
The three favoured sectors are communications services, energy and financials.
Stock picks are BCE Inc., Telus Corp., Rogers Communications Inc., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Enbridge Inc., Suncor Energy Inc., TC Energy Corp., Toronto-Dominon Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, Intact Financial Corp. and Manulife Financial Corp.
“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: Top Canadian sectors, stock picks” – (full table) Twitter
Mr. Belski also released his top picks in U.S. markets, “@SBarlow_ROB BMO: Top U.S. sectors, stock picks’ – (full table) Twitter
“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: Cdn energy stocks dead cheap” – (chart) Twitter
***
Citi strategist Chris Montagu is carefully following equity market breadth – the number of stocks driving the rally – for signs of the beginning of a bear market. So far there’s no reason to worry but there are signs the rally has reached its twilight years,
“2019 was relatively strong when compared with 2018. Over 40% of stocks in MSCI World generated negative returns over 2018; this reduced to 16% in 2019 as can be seen in Figure 16. While this is a ‘healthy’ stat, we are comparing apples and oranges given 2018 was a down year and 2019 an up one. A better comparison is with 2013 and 2017 when the market performed strongly. In 2017 the market was up ~20%, the percentage of stocks with negative returns was 9%. In 2013 it was up ~25% and 9% was the proportion off negative performers. Given that 2019 was up also ~25%, but negative performers has increased to 16% suggesting that the breadth of this global bull market is narrowing’
To summarize this quickly, the end of bull markets is characterized by fewer and fewer stocks outperforming the benchmark, and then things roll over. We’re not there yet.
“@SBarlow_ROB C: "Performance Breadth shows signs of Narrowing in 2019" – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
