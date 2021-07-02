Boardwalk REIT insiders accumulate units

It has been a lacklustre environment for real estate investment trusts over the past year as investors bet on economic recovery. With bond yields now consolidating, investors may give REITs a second look on growing worries that economic growth may not meet expectations. Insiders at apartment-focused Boardwalk REIT were seen taking profits before the pandemic, but now they are content to accumulate units. For example, on May 18, an officer bought 750 units on a direct ownership basis at $37.67. Another insider acquired 24,692 units in June through rights exercises (not on chart).
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
